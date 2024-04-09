The 2024 Masters tee times and pairings are out, and there are some eye-catchers. Of course, the tournament begins with the Honorary Starters as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson will tee off at 7:40 a.m. ET. After that, there are a bevy of intriguing groupings to take you through Round 1.

Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp kick off the competition at 8 a.m. ET with the Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood bringing up the rear six hours later. In between, there are a number of star-studded groupings including one which features arguably the two biggest storylines of the tournament.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will play his first two rounds alongside Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. They are scheduled to being their tournaments at 10:42 a.m. The 2022 champion follows the reigning champion, Jon Rahm, who draws the reigning U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap and Matt Fitzpatrick at 10:30 a.m.

Other notable groupings to go off Thursday morning include Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris at 10:18 a.m., plus Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith at 10:54 a.m.

More stars will trickle onto the golf course as the day progresses with the afternoon wave highlighted by Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion aims to make his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters; he will be next to Max Homa and Jason Day in a comfortable grouping the first two days.

Also featured in the afternoon are Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim and Brian Harman at 1:36 p.m. along with Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala at 1:48 p.m.

All times Eastern



2024 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

8 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 a.m. — Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

8:48 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

9:12 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 a.m. — Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

11:42 a.m. — Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 a.m. — Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

12:12 p.m. — Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m. — Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

2024 Masters tee times, Friday pairings

