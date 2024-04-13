The most wonderful time of the golf season continues into the weekend as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club. The 2024 Masters is a star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler entered as the favorite and remains that way, standing as one of three leaders through 36 holes.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy have both struggled despite making the cut, while five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods set a new record at Augusta National by making the weekend in his 24th consecutive playing of the tournament. Woods sits 1 over and just on the outskirts of contention after making 22 fairways through his first 36 holes, his best such mark since 1999.

The two names that my surprise some to see alongside that of Scheffler are Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau. The former, a 33-year-old with nine PGA Tour wins, is experiencing somewhat of a breakout with his T10 at the 2023 Open Championship serving as a bit of a salvo to his resurgent play in majors. The latter, a 30-year-old who won the 2020 U.S. Open and has two top-10 major finishes since, is retooling his game and learning how to be risk-adverse -- at least on occasion. Will either pull ahead of Scheffler, the hottest golfer on the PGA Tour over the last two years?

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 39th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 37th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the second time. Nantz and Immelman link up with CBS Sports' incredible golf team, including on-course reporter Dottie Pepper and the legendary Verne Lundquist, who will be calling his final Masters.

Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 13



Round 3 start time: 9:35 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 14

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports app

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters on the Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

We Need to Talk at the Masters

Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: An Invitation to the Masters

Saturday, 1:30-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other

Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

The Latin America Amateur Championship: An Invitation to the Masters

Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Spanish Inspiration

Sunday, 1-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

Further details from CBS Sports

Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell and Smylie Kaufman will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels and Smylie Kaufman provide commentary and analysis for live streaming coverage on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range: Presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Digital, Masters on the Range will feature interviews with players, analysis of those in the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National leading up to and throughout the 2024 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Amanda Balionis and Iona Stephen will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical footage and Interview Room commentary. Masters Live will be available on Paramount+ as well as CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile devices.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will have nearly 50 hours of comprehensive live coverage beginning Monday, April 8. CBS Sports HQ will feature on-site previews and recaps after each round, live look-ins, leaderboard updates as well as interviews with Trevor Immelman following the third and final rounds. The First Cut and co-hosts Kyle Porter and Rick Gehman also will be on-site to break down all the action on CBS Sports HQ, with daily podcasts and additional episodes airing on CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.