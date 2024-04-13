Big names like Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler find themselves atop the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters through two rounds, but not all of their peers were as lucky. The blustery conditions engulfing Augusta National Golf Club wreaked havoc on the competition with some players having no answers at all.

The cutline appeared set in stone for most of the afternoon at 5 over, but late mistakes answered the prayers of many and moved it to 6 over with only a couple groupings left on the golf course. Thanks to a double bogey on the 18th from Hideki Matsuyama, players such as Tom Kim and Rickie Fowler will now have a weekend tee time.

Chief among the group on the outside looking in was 2015 champion Jordan Spieth. The man who seemingly can do no wrong around Augusta National did plenty this week, namely in the form of a quadruple-bogey 9 in his first round. Restarting his opening 18 Friday morning, Spieth got it to 1 over but gave all his works (and then some) back with numerous mistakes on the par-5 15th.

Spieth went on to sign for a 7-over 79 in Round 1, adding a 2-over 74 in Round 2 for good measure. He never really had a chance to make the weekend unlike many of his counterparts, including best buddy Justin Thomas.

The two-time PGA Championship winner was in the mix for most of his second round. Thomas stepped to the 15th tee even par for the tournament. He laid up in the water leading to a double bogey, but that was only the beginning of his troubles. That double was followed by another on 16, a bogey on 17 and then another double on 18. He played his first 32 holes in even par but his last four in 7 over, officially missing the cut for the weekend.

Viktor Hovland had things rolling in Round 1 and played his first nine in 4 under. It appeared the Norwegian would contend at Augusta National again as he ultimately opened with a 71. In red figures to begin the day, the reigning FedEx Cup champion got punched in the mouth immediately with a snowman on the par-5 2nd. He was never able to recover as Hovland turned in 43 and went onto shoot a second-round 81.

Hovland would have been the highest-ranked player in the field to miss the cut if not for Wyndham Clark. The reigning U.S. Open champion struggled in his Masters debut and narrowly missed a birdie bid on his last to make the weekend. Instead, he for rounds of 73-78 and will be packing his bags tonight.

Notable players to miss the cut