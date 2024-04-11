AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Inclement weather pushed the start of the 2024 Masters a few hours, but as always, three men with a combined 11 green jackets among them got the festivities going later Thursday morning at a club they dominated throughout their careers. Six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player led the way, and for the third consecutive year, two-time Masters champion Tom Watson joined them as an Honorary Starter to kick off play at Augusta National Golf Club in traditional fashion with a trio of ceremonial tee shots.

It has been 61 years since Nicklaus, 84, won his first Masters. Player, 88, grabbed his first green jacket 63 years ago, while Watson, a spry 74, hit his ball 47 years after finding the winner's circle at Augusta National for the first time. (You can check out the festivities in the video player on this page.)

After a long week of waiting for the event, watching the Honorary Starters is always a wonderful way to get the tournament rolling with such distinguished past winners gracing the Augusta National Course.

This year, Nicklaus and Player understandably pointed out -- with a chuckle -- how the hardest part of their tee shots these days is simply bending over to put the tee in the ground. Watson hit the ball the furthest with a wink to his fellow Honorary Starters.

