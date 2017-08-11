Fitness, nutrition key to Brooks Koepka's meteoric rise in the world of golf

Brooks Koepka is having probably the best season of his professional golf career. He has a U.S. Open win to his name, two other second-place finishes, six total top 10s and an average finish of 6th in the three major championships. He's also a trendy pick to win the 2017 PGA Championship.

Koepka, who honed his craft at the beginning of his career in Europe, has always driven the ball well, but other parts of his game (like his putting) are getting better. He credits a well-rounded game with better fitness and nutrition than he maintained in college or on the European Tour.

"Once I came back to the [United] States, I was like, 'Finally, let's do this,'" said Koepka. "'You can be in the gym every day.' And I tried to build some muscle and make sure I'm healthy."

Koepka noted that he has a chef for the majors, and though he sometimes struggles with diet, he recognizes its importance in his future.

"He cooks for me," Koepka said of his chef. "It's something I need to watch and take care of. You're trying to eat healthy. On the road, you can get kind of sloppy with it."

Koepka, who is often compared to Dustin Johnson in on-course temperament and success, also works out with D.J. off the course. They are both trained by Joey Diovisalvi ("Joey D").

"It's kind of a fun little training scenario," said Koepka. "It is [competitive] for me. I don't know about him, but it is for me. Any time we've got a leg day, he's pushing me. We're trying to push each other."

"With somebody like Brooks, you have a NFL player profile -- ability, athleticism, body type," added Diovisalvi. "You have an athlete that literally comes prepared to say, 'I'm here to work.' He asks great questions, but he never questions what we do. Great athletes do that naturally."

Koepka said he actually just started training with Joey D. before the U.S. Open, but he has already seen dividends (like, you know, winning the U.S. Open).

"I'm stronger, a lot more flexible," said Koepka. "More functional."

An enhanced Koepka is a scary thought for the future. He takes with him loads of talent into his late 20s and early 30s and could pretty easily become a multiple-time major winner before hitting his true prime. He's already forever off the tee, and as he starts owning the learning curve, it takes to win on the PGA Tour and folding in a world-class fitness routine, Koepka could establish himself alongside Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and others as one of the best players of this generation.