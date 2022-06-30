The LIV Golf Invitational Series will head to Portland for the second event in the tour's short history this weekend. There are eight events listed on the schedule for the inaugural season, while next year's schedule features 10 events. Multiple former PGA Tour stars will be part of the 2022 LIV Golf Portland field, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Johnson is listed as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2022 LIV Golf Portland odds, while Louis Oosthuizen is priced at 11-1.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed will make their LIV Golf debuts. Koepka has the fifth-shortest odds in the field this weekend at 13-1, while DeChambeau and Reed are both 20-1. Before locking in your 2022 LIV Golf Portland picks, be sure to see the predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up nearly 75 units in 2022 having hit Cameron Smith (+2200) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (+25000) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (+7000) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (+6600) live at the PGA Championship.

2022 LIV Golf Portland picks

McDonald is fading Sergio Garcia, who is one of the favorites to win this weekend. He has 36 professional wins under his belt, including a major championship in 2017 and 22 other top 10s at majors. Garcia has spent more than 450 weeks ranked inside the top 10 of the world rankings.

However, he was struggling to contend on the PGA Tour this season, picking up just one top-10 finish. Garcia had placed outside the top 20 in nine straight events prior to making the switch to the LIV Golf Series. He is not playing nearly well enough to justify his price as one of the favorites this weekend, so McDonald recommends looking elsewhere with your bets.

2022 LIV Golf Portland odds, field

Dustin Johnson +650

Louis Oosthuizen +900

Brooks Koepka +1000

Abraham Ancer +1100

Talor Gooch +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1200

Sergio Garcia +1400

Patrick Reed +1400

Kevin Na +1800

Pat Perez +2000

Ian Poulter +2000

Sam Horsfield +2000

Charl Schwartzel +2200

Bernd Wiesberger +2800

Brandon Grace +2800

Adrian Otaegui +3300

Graeme McDowell +3300

Laurie Canter +3300

Matt Jones +3300

Hennie Du Plessis +3300

Lee Westwood +3300

Justin Harding +4000

Scott Vincent +5000

Peter Uihlein +5000

Martin Kaymer +5000

Richard Bland +5500

Hudson Swafford +6600

Yuki Inamori +6600

Phil Mickelson +6600

Sihwan Kim +8000

Shaun Norris +8000

Ryosuke Kinoshita +9000

Wade Ormsby +9000

Phachara Khongwatmai +10000

Travis Smyth +10000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +12500

Turk Pettit +15000

Hideto Tanihara +15000

Jinichiro Kozuma +17500

Chase Koepka +25000

Blake Windred +25000

James Piot +25000

Itthipat Buranatanyarat +25000

Ian Snyman +25000

Jediah Morgan +35000