The PGA Tour heads south of the U.S. border this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. Masters champion Jon Rahm is listed as the +290 betting favorite in the latest 2023 Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He is followed by Tony Finau (17-2), Wyndham Clark (21-1), Gary Woodland (32-1), Nicolai Hojgaard (34-1), and Maverick Mcnealy (34-1).

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Mexico Open 2023 is Gary Woodland finishing in the top-20 on the final leaderboard at +135 odds. (risk $100 to win $135). Woodland, who has four career PGA Tour victories, finished in ninth place at The Genesis and 14th place at the Masters against elite fields.

Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is one of the most accomplished players in the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta field, and McClure believes he is fully capable of notching his fifth career PGA Tour win this week. The 38-year-old ranks 13th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (0.624) and 23rd in strokes gained on approach (0.582) Given his recent form, McClure sees huge value in taking the former Kansas Jayhawk to finish in the top-20 at +135. You can see the rest of McClure's Mexico Open prop bet picks at SportsLine.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Adam Long +15000

Lucas Glover +16000

Sean O'Hair +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Dylan Frittelli +16000

Doug Ghim +18000

Augusto Nunez +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Ben Taylor +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Kevin Tway +21000

Carl Yuan +21000

Brent Grant +22000