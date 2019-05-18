PGA DFS, 2019 PGA Championship: Top Weekend DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks include Brooks Koepka

The final two rounds of the 2019 PGA Championship promise plenty of excitement for PGA DFS players, with multiple major champions peppering the leaderboard. With a star-studded field of golfers needing to shoot low scores to make a charge at the title, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your PGA DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky PGA DFS options like Dustin Johnson, who's fired two consecutive rounds under par at Bethpage Black. With FanDuel hosting a $15K PGA Eagle and DraftKings running a Weekend PGA $80K Resurgence that awards $20K to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for PGA DFS players to make. Before you enter these golf DFS tournaments or any others for Saturday and Sunday, you'll want to see the top PGA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

At the Masters, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Dustin Johnson. The result: Johnson fired four rounds of 70 or better on his way to a score of 12-under par and a second place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge weekend.

Now, he's set his sights on the 2019 PGA Championship weekend tournaments and revealed his optimal DFS lineups. You can only see them at SportsLine.

One huge name McClure is all over in his PGA Championship DFS lineups for Saturday and Sunday: Justin Rose at $11,500 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings.

Rose sits nine shots off the lead entering Saturday's action, which means he'll be aggressive with his approach shots this weekend. That bodes well for Rose, who entered the 2019 PGA Championship ranked in the top 10 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.806) and birdie average (4.62). Lock him in as one of the top overall PGA DFS plays for the final two rounds of the 2019 PGA Championship.

Part of McClure's PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Brooks Koepka at $12,600 on FanDuel, and $10,800 on DraftKings. The defending champion posted the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history (128) after carding 14 birdies and two bogeys in the first two rounds. Koepka, who leads the field by seven strokes, will look to stay aggressive by attacking the pins at Bethpage Black, which helped him set the course record (63) on Thursday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to blow up this weekend, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA Championship DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what PGA Championship weekend DFS lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.