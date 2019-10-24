PGA Tour commish says on-site wagering on golf will be allowed beginning next year

Golf is taking the path that many other sports have in this day age. The PGA Tour is set to allow on-site gambling on golf beginning at tournaments next year in the United States, commissioner Jay Monahan said, according to the AFP.

Monahan also said that betting is something that golf has been preparing to undertake.

"You'll start to see product in the market place next year," he said.

Adding wagering at golf tournaments will help the PGA Tour understand its key demographics, engage its customers and hopefully drive in new fans as well.

"It's all about engagement. When done right, it gives fans the opportunity to engage with your sport over a longer period of time and have more interest in what's happening across the entire player field. "It's legalized in a lot of international markets, and we've put the right systems in place, both in terms of an integrity program and monitoring activity."

Monahan did admit that the sport will have to survey the betting landscape and make sure any fixing scandals are avoided. Sports books have become so common in the United States that many fans across the country are able to place wagers simply by using apps on their phones.

"As it is becoming legalized by state in the U.S., you can either participate or not, and we feel smarter to be participating ... versus let others control it," Monahan added.

Betting has become such a huge aspect of the sports culture in the United States -- with millions of fans taking part in it when watching games and events -- that the PGA Tour is now clearly attempting to capitalize on that.