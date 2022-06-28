With the threat of a rising competitor invading the highest ranks of professional golf, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to extend their strategic alliance. The partnership, which began in November 2020 well before LIV Golf had officially launched, will continue until 2035.

As part of the strengthening of their partnership, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to the following terms:

PGA Tour increasing its stake in European Tour Productions from 15% to 40%

DP World Tour guaranteeing larger prize funds for the next five years

Top 10 players in DP World Tour Rankings automatically earning PGA Tour cards

This last part is new, and it's an acknowledgement from the DP World Tour that it is no longer a destination but rather one rung down from the top of the ladder.

The new joint venture will provide additional competitive opportunities for professional golfers of both Tours and also establish a clearly defined pathway for top players around the world. Players from the Sunshine Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, with whom the DP World Tour already has existing Strategic Alliances, now enjoy a formal pathway to the DP World Tour. With today's announcement, DP World Tour members will now have direct and formal access to the very pinnacle of the men's professional game on the PGA Tour.

The very pinnacle of the men's professional game is not language that has been used seen before this announcement, and it is a clear indication that the DP World Tour has formally slid in as a feeder tour -- alongside the Korn Ferry Tour and others -- to the PGA Tour.

"Building on the success of the existing strategic alliance between ourselves and the PGA Tour, this move will significantly enhance the meritocracy that has successfully served the professional game on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 50 years," said DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley in a statement.

"It is a natural extension and progression of what we have been doing over the past few years, and I passionately believe that this move is the right thing for our players, our tour, our fans, and the game of golf in general. Our two tours have undoubtedly drawn closer over the past few years, and today's announcement strengthens both tours for the betterment of both memberships."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is aligned in that thinking.

"It was clear from the outset that our strategic partnership with the European Tour Group was a powerful agreement for both sides, and we are thrilled with today's announcement of this expanded partnership," he said. "We will continue to collaborate on a global schedule and key commercial areas as we draw our organizations and memberships even closer together while innovating to provide the most entertaining and compelling golf possible to fans around the world."

In conjunction with this announcement, the PGA Tour on Tuesday solidified plans to increase the number of Korn Ferry Tour players who earn PGA Tour cards out of the regular season from 25 to 30 starting in 2023. As such, it will no longer offer 25 PGA Tour cards at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Instead, those tournaments will be elevated events for players on the Korn Ferry Tour that will factor into the now 30 cards that are handed out.

The finals were for previously for combination of Korn Ferry Tour players and PGA Tour players who missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Now, PGA Tour golfers who miss the FedEx Cup will duke it out in the fall PGA Tour events for their own cards for the following year instead.

The other significant news announced Tuesday is that the PGA Tour will be awarding five cards to the top five finishers (and ties) at Q-School. As with the PGA Tour cards for DP World Tour players, this will begin in 2023 for the 2024 PGA Tour season.