Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.

"We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event," said PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, International, Christian Hardy. "We are thankful for HSBC's partnership during these trying times as we continue to navigate the changing COVID-19 climate."

In its place, the Bermuda Championship will stand alone and once again receive a full share of FedEx Cup points in addition to a purse of $6.5 million.

The PGA Tour is not the only tour which will be forgoing travels to China this upcoming fall. The LPGA Tour has followed suit by canceling an event of their own in Shanghai.

"Following guidance from our partners at the China Golf Association, the LPGA can confirm that the 2022 Buick LPGA Shanghai, scheduled to be held Oct. 13-16, is cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions," LPGA released in a statement. "We thank SAIC-GM Buick, the China Golf Association, the CLPGA and IMG for all their efforts, and hope to compete in front of our fans at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in the future."

Debuting in 2018, the LPGA Shanghai saw Danielle Kang claim victory in the first two editions of the tournament. Canceled in 2020 and 2021, another year will go by in which the LPGA Tour will have do without an event in China on the schedule.