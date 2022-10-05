Patrick Cantlay looks to continue his luck in Las Vegas when the 2022 Shriners Children's Open tees off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. The 2021 FedEx Cup champion won the Shriners Children's Open in 2017, has two runner-up finishes and another top-10 in four outings on the Las Vegas course. He is making his first PGA Tour appearance of the fall season after playing an integral role on Team USA's victorious Presidents Cup squad two weeks ago. Cantlay is No. 4 in the world and is among 12 players in the top 50 who will tee off as part of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open field. Max Homa went a perfect 4-0-0 in the United States' 17.5-12.5 victory at Quail Hollow and will tee up this week trying to win his second consecutive PGA Tour outing. He won the Fortinet Championship the week before his performance in Charlotte. Sungjae Im, who represented the Internationals in Charlotte, is the defending Shriners Children's Open champion. He tied the tournament record last season at 24 under par.

Cantlay (7-1), Im (10-1) and Homa (15-1) are the favorites in the latest 2022 Shriners Children's Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. They are the only golfers priced under 20-1, while Aaron Wise (22-1), Tom Kim (22-1) and Taylor Montgomery (28-1) also are among the possible contenders in the Shriners Children's Open 2022 field, according to Caesars. Before making any 2022 Shriners Children's Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald hit both of his head-to-head matchup plays at last week's Sanderson Farms Championship, and long-shot play Dean Burmester just missed cashing in at 66-1. The 33-year-old rookie stormed up the leaderboard on the weekend but ran out of time and finished fourth, just two strokes back.

Top 2022 Shriners Children's Open expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Homa this week, despite the roll he has been on. The expert knows he is in great form, but he also knows Homa has had major troubles at TPC Summerlin. The 31-year-old hasn't finished in the top 25 once in five Shriners appearances. In fact, he has missed the cut in the past four. The short game and piling up birdies are the keys to contending in Las Vegas, and those aren't Homa's strengths. The California native hit 66 percent of his greens in regulation (110th on tour) and averaged 3.94 birdies per round (40th) last season.

On the other hand, the expert knows this course is right in Cantlay's wheelhouse, and the 30-year-old is 70 under par over his four outings at Summerlin. He finished last season strong before going 3-1-0 for Team USA at Quail Hollow. He won the BMW Championship and tied for seventh at the Tour Championship. Cantlay's short game sets him up for success most places, and it has been especially effective in Las Vegas. He was 18th in greens in regulation and eighth in scrambling last season, and he averaged 4.44 birdies per round, fifth-best on tour. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Shriners Children's Open golf picks

2022 Shriners Children's Open odds, field, top contenders

Patrick Cantlay 7-1

Sungjae Im 10-1

Max Homa 15-1

Aaron Wise 22-1

Tom Kim 22-1

Taylor Montgomery 35-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Keith Mitchell 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Davis Riley 50-1

Christian Bezuidenhout 50-1

Taylor Pendrith 50-1

Si Woo Kim 55-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Seamus Power 60-1

Andrew Putnam 60-1

Rickie Fowler 60-1

Denny McCarthy 60-1

Thomas Detry 60-1

Taylor Moore 60-1

K.H. Lee 65-1

J.T. Poston 65-1

Dean Burmester 65-1

Maverick McNealy 65-1

Ryan Palmer 75-1

Gary Woodland 75-1

Matt Kuchar 75-1

Lucas Herbert 75-1

Chris Kirk 75-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Nick Hardy 80-1

Matthew NeSmith 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 90-1

J.J. Spaun 90-1

Will Gordon 90-1

Mark Hubbard 90-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Troy Merritt 110-1

Chesson Hadley 130-1

Stephan Jaeger 130-1

Kevin Streelman 130-1

Carl Yuan 130-1

Cameron Champ 130-1

Byeong Hun An 130-1

Brendon Todd 130-1

Russell Knox 130-1

Beau Hossler 130-1

Jason Day 130-1

Adam Svensson 130-1

Aaron Rai 130-1

Harris English 130-1

Greyson Sigg 130-1

Zecheng Dou 130-1

Wyndham Clark 130-1

Matt Wallace 130-1

Martin Laird 130-1

Chris Gotterup 130-1