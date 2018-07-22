Tiger Woods score: Hot front nine at 2018 British Open results in lead at Carnoustie

With most of the field backing up on a windy day at the 2018 Open Championshi at Carnoustie, Tiger Woods is making a push. For the second consecutive day, Woods played the front nine in 34 bogey-free strokes, and he buried a pair of birdies to tie the lead at 7 under with Xander Schauffele as Woods heads to the back nine. Jordan Spieth is 6 under and one back.

There's still a lot of golf left to go (Spieth and Schauffele have yet to complete their first nine holes), but Woods certainly looks strong enough to contend throughout the day for major championship No. 15. Tiger is scoring because he's making some nice-sized putts, but the real story here is how well he's striking the ball.

Tiger today: -2



The other 9 players in the final 5 groups: +12 — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) July 22, 2018

For the second straight day, Tiger is picking his spots with driver, flushing long irons and hitting wedge approaches tight. Woods' two birds came at the par-4 fourth hole and the par-5 sixth. The latter was a bit harrowing. Woods overworked a driver from left to right, but it narrowly escaped a fairway bunker, and he took advantage of a small break.

Woods, who has struggled a lot with his putting speeds so far this season, seems to have found a rhythm on the slower Carnoustie greens. He's also battling the heavy wind nicely and is one of just two bogey-free rounds on the course right now (playing partner Francesco Molinari has the other).

It's been an impressive showing thus far, and we're currently getting an all-time scenario in which one of the best to ever play (Tiger) is trying to take down someone who will probably go down as the best of his generation (Spieth) down the stretch of the 147th Open.