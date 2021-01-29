Brooks Koepka drilled a tee shot directly into a shoe on Friday during his second round of play at the Farmers Insurance Open. Even more bewildering, Koepka still managed to sneak his way out of the sneaker and save par.

The wild turn of events came on the par-4 16th hole of Torrey Pines as he took his driver and blasted his ball off course to the right of the fairway. Cameras on the course caught the line of his ball, but it was unclear exactly where it landed -- only knowing that it was near a cart. That was until they discovered that a man's shoe had trapped his ball in it like a bunker.

"Did it fly in there? On the fly?" Koepka could be heard asking when he saw his ball had landed in a shoe.

"It was on the fly, yes," responded the man whose shoe was responsible for the catch.

The ball stayed there until Koepka could assess the situation before finally ordering the man to grab his ball for him because it was a "nasty a-- shoe." He took a drop, had an approach shot that came up just short and managed to get up and down from there to save par.

It was arguably only his second-most impressive feat of the day behind, somehow, managing to wrap his driver all the way around his back without snapping it.

Those were some of the highlights for Koepka in a mostly forgettable round Friday. He carded a 76 in Round 2, and missed the cut for the third time in as many outings.