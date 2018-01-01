WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes hole in one on simulator, completely loses his mind
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are hanging in Hawaii
Jordan Spieth is living, man. Spieth is on vacation with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and several of their other friends right now, and the group is apparently spending their free time playing golf on a simulator. At some point during the weekend, Spieth made a dunked-in ace, and everybody went absolutely bonkers (as they should).
Spieth celebrated as he should and then hit a nice dab at the very end. A great way to end golf in 2017.
The crew is hanging out in Hawaii ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which Spieth, Fowler and Thomas will all be playing in next week to kick off the PGA Tour in 2018.
Also, don't sit in front of Thomas on long flights.
