WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes hole in one on simulator, completely loses his mind

Jordan Spieth is living, man. Spieth is on vacation with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and several of their other friends right now, and the group is apparently spending their free time playing golf on a simulator. At some point during the weekend, Spieth made a dunked-in ace, and everybody went absolutely bonkers (as they should).

Spieth celebrated as he should and then hit a nice dab at the very end. A great way to end golf in 2017.

Jordan Spieth stays winning pic.twitter.com/9GON53Oaf1 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) December 30, 2017

The crew is hanging out in Hawaii ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which Spieth, Fowler and Thomas will all be playing in next week to kick off the PGA Tour in 2018.

