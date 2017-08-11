WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes par from the cart path at PGA Championship

Friday's second round got going sideways in a hurry for Rory McIlroy. He hit his second shot on the par-5 10th hole way out to the right where it rolled down a cart path to the 11th tee box.

He played his next through the cart path, through the sand trap and onto the back fringe of the 10th green. Incredibly, he got up and down from there for par.

From the "golf is completely unfair" files, volume 9,013: Rickie Fowler also made par after nearly holing out his third shot. Both golfers are even par on the day, but Fowler is 2 under overall on the week. McIlroy is 1 over.