After a four-week Florida swing, the PGA Tour heads to the Lone Star State for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 at Austin Country Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is listed as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field include Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (15-1), Max Homa (16-1), Collin Morikawa (19-1), and Jordan Spieth (20-1).

Which 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prop bets should you target? And what sleepers could set you up for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 is PGA Tour veteran Jordan Spieth to win Group 12 of round robin play at +175 odds (risk $100 to win $175). Spieth, a three-time major championship winner, already has three top-six finishes and five top-20's in 2023. He is playing well against elite fields and had a strong showing at the Players Championship two weeks ago.

Spieth is elite in multiple metrics. Heading into this week's tournament, the 29-year-old ranks 16th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.398), 24th in total strokes gained (1.012), and 26th in strokes gained tee-to-green (0.914). He plays in a tough group with multiple players who excel in match play format, but McClure sees huge value in taking Spieth to advance at +175. You can see the rest of McClure's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023, including a long shot listed at 32-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play prop picks should you target this week? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, field, top contenders

See the full WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1500

Max Homa +1600

Collin Morikawa +1900

Jordan Spieth +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jason Day +2400

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Will Zalatoris +2900

Sungjae Im +3100

Tom Kim +3100

Cameron Young +3400

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tommy Fleetwood +3700

Corey Conners +4200

Sam Burns +4500

Shane Lowry +4800

Keegan Bradley +4800

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Rickie Fowler +5500

Matt Kuchar +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Sahith Theegala +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Billy Horschel +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

Chris Kirk +6500

Kevin Kisner +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Russell Henley +8500

Harris English +9500

Adam Hadwin +9500

Brian Harman +9500

Kurt Kitayama +9500

Justin Suh +9500

Victor Perez +9500

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Maverick Mcnealy +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Aaron Wise +12000

Nick Taylor +14000

K.H. Lee +14000

Adrian Meronk +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

J.T. Poston +16000

Sepp Straka +16000

MacKenzie Hughes +17000

Ben Griffin +17000

Scott Stallings +19000

J.J. Spaun +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Davis Thompson +25000