Katerina Kountouris workout No. 7: AMRAP — As Many Rounds As Possible
The certified trainer puts us through the paces with a quick, but effective four-exercise routine.
Video: AMRAP workout
Watch Katerina Kountouris lead a seventh home workout.
To keep us motivated when we can't get to the gym, Katerina Kountouris brings us workouts to do at home. Even with shelter-in-place orders, it's important to keep up our physical activity.
Today's workout, the seventh in Kountouris' series, is an AMRAP, which means "As Many Rounds As Possible."
There are four exercises with a specific number of reps. Once you finish the round, you start at the top and run through it again for 15 minutes straight.
Kountouris, a certified physical trainer, clinical nutritionist and professional host, has teamed with MaxPreps by offering upbeat, challenging, but easy-to-follow, workouts.
