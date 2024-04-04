The host Kansas City Royals continue their four-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday evening, hoping to build on their early-season power display.

The top of Kansas City's lineup has led the way, as both Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. have multiple home runs.

Leadoff hitter Garcia tops the team with three homers, while Witt -- hitting second -- ranks in baseball's top five with eight extra-base hits, an .893 slugging percentage and a 1.393 OPS. Garcia has six extra-base hits and a .700 slugging percentage.

The Royals capitalized on White Sox mistakes for an eight-run outburst in the seventh inning Thursday to open the series with a 10-1 victory.

MJ Melendez and Nelson Velazquez connected for home runs, giving Kansas City 11 homers in seven games, second in the American League behind the Houston Astros' 12 long balls.

"Just trying to battle with two strikes," Melendez said of his first home run of the year. "Trying to be a tough out, to put the ball in play. I got something over the middle of the plate and put a good swing on it."

Royals right-hander Brady Singer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to make his second start of the year after delivering seven shutout innings March 31 against the Minnesota Twins. He struck out 10 and walked one.

In 12 career games (11 starts) against the White Sox, Singer is 3-3 with a 4.28 ERA. However, Singer struggled during consecutive starts vs. Chicago last September -- surrendering home runs to Yoan Moncada, Korey Lee and Andrew Vaughn while yielding 12 runs on 18 hits in 10 1/3 innings.

Eloy Jimenez has enjoyed the most success among White Sox batters against Singer, hitting .455 in 22 at-bats.

During a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Jimenez was injured running out a ground ball, sustaining a left adductor strain.

He missed the past three games, and while it was initially feared Jimenez might go to the injured list, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is optimistic that won't occur.

"Eloy's doing well," Grifol said Thursday. "As expected, he's doing pretty good."

Chicago has been shut out twice and has scored just 12 runs in six games while hitting a major-league-worst .125 (4-for-32) with runners in scoring position.

White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his second start of the season and first career start against Kansas City. Fedde allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings against Detroit on Sunday.

The White Sox continue to employ just four starters, with nine pitchers in the bullpen -- a plan expected to remain in place until at least next week.

"That's up to days off and the weather," Grifol said. "There's gonna come a time when we need (a fifth starter), but right now we're in a good spot with nine relievers and four starters."

Prior to the Thursday game, Chicago agreed to terms with free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger on a one-year, $3 million contract. Clevinger, who went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts for the White Sox last season, was assigned to the organization's rookie-level affiliate in Arizona to allow him time to fine-tune his conditioning.

"He pitched really good baseball for us last year, and he was a really good teammate," Grifol said. "I'm happy he's back. He's healthy and he's been making sure he stays in shape."

