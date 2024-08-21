Colorado Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones is heading into the late stages of a disappointing season marked by multiple injuries. Finally healthy, Jones is eager to finish the season in a positive manner.

Jones figures prominently in the long-term plans of the Rockies, who continue a three-game series against the host Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

In his first game back from the injured list, the 26-year-old Pennsylvania native played a key role in the Rockies' 3-1 win on Tuesday. He delivered an RBI single and made a sliding catch in left field to keep a run from scoring.

"I'm sure he feels good about tonight," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "It's been awhile for him to make a big contribution both ways. That was a big hit for us. Then a nice catch there."

Colorado, which has won three of its past four games, is pleased to have Jones back in the lineup. He has missed extensive time with back injuries and a left knee injury, and he is hitting .204 in 50 games this season.

"This is not what I wanted this year to look like," Jones said. "I wanted to be out there with (teammate) Brenton Doyle every single day, tracking down balls and hitting 20 to 30 homers like he is. And do I see myself doing that next year? I do."

The Rockies held Washington to five hits on Tuesday, sending the Nationals to their fifth loss in six games.

"We've just got to be able to make in-game adjustments," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "After your first at-bat, try to figure out what he's going to do and make adjustments."

Wednesday's pitching matchup features a pair of rookies as Washington left-hander Mitchell Parker (6-7, 4.44 ERA) faces Colorado right-hander Tanner Gordon (0-4, 7.00).

Parker, 24, is looking to bounce back after giving up nine runs on 10 hits over three-plus innings in a 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

"Everything got away from (Parker) a little bit," Martinez said. "But he's a kid that, I saw him at the end there. You could tell he was a little bit frustrated, but I know that he'll get back on his routine and be ready to go again when it's his turn to pitch."

Parker is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 home starts this season compared to 2-5 with a 5.98 mark in 12 outings away from Nationals Park.

He will be facing the Rockies for the second time this season after allowing four runs over six innings in a no-decision on June 22 in Denver.

Gordon, 26, started on Aug. 14 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was pulled before completing the first inning. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks while recording just two outs.

Gordon, who had allowed a total of three runs across 11 innings in his previous two starts, is set to make his first career appearance against Washington.

The Rockies are monitoring the status of closer Victor Vodnik, who was unavailable on Tuesday due to a sore right (pitching) shoulder.

