2018 MLB playoffs bracket: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams, postseason scores, results
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season came to a conclusion on Monday, Oct. 1, and soon after the Wild Card Games the League Division Series there will be four teams left standing. Those four ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy.
The NLDS gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 4 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.
Wild Card Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|Tue., Oct. 2
|8 p.m. ET
|NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs
|ESPN
|COL 2-1 (F/13)
Wed., Oct. 3
8 p.m. ET
AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
*- if necessary
American League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
7:30 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
8:15 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
7:40 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
Tue., Oct. 9
8 p.m. ET
Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 11*
7:40 p.m. ET
N.Y. Yankees at Boston
TBS
*- if necessary
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 5
2 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Sat., Oct. 6
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland at Houston
TBS
Mon., Oct. 8
1:30 p.m. ET
Houston at Cleveland
TBS
National League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
5 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Fri., Oct. 5
4 p.m. ET
Colorado at Milwaukee
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
4:30 p.m. ET
Milwaukee at Colorado
MLBN
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Thurs, Oct. 4
8:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
MLBN
Fri., Oct. 5
9:30 p.m. ET
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers
FS1
Sun., Oct. 7
8 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
Mon, Oct. 8
4:30 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
FS1
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Sat., Oct. 13
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sun., Oct. 14
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Wed., Oct. 17
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Thurs., Oct. 18*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
Sun., Oct. 21*
TBA
ALCS
TBS
*- if necessary
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 12
TBA
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 13
TBA
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox or FS1
Mon., Oct. 15
TBA
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
Fox or FS1
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
Fox or FS1
Wed., Oct. 17*
TBA
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
Fox or FS1
Fri., Oct. 19*
TBA
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox or FS1
*- if necessary
World Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
TBA
Game 1
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
TBA
Game 2
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
TBA
Game 3
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
TBA
Game 4
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28*
TBA
Game 5
Fox
Tue., Oct. 30*
TBA
Game 6
Fox
Wed., Oct. 31*
TBA
Game 7
Fox
* if necessary
