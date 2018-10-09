2018 MLB playoffs bracket: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams, postseason scores, results

The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23

The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season came to a conclusion on Monday, Oct. 1, and soon after the Wild Card Games the League Division Series there will be four teams left standing. Those four ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner's Trophy. 

The NLDS gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 4 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results. 

2018-mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 2 8 p.m. ET NL: Colorado at Chi. Cubs ESPN COL 2-1 (F/13)

Wed., Oct. 3

8 p.m. ET

AL: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

NYY 7-2

*- if necessary  

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

7:30 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

BOS 5-4

Sat., Oct. 6

8:15 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

NYY 6-2

Mon., Oct. 8

7:40 p.m. ET

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

Tue., Oct. 9

8 p.m. ET

Boston at N.Y. Yankees

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 11*

7:40 p.m. ET

N.Y. Yankees at Boston

TBS

*- if necessary  

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Fri., Oct. 5

2 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Houston

TBS

HOU 7-2

Sat., Oct. 6

4:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Houston

TBS

HOU 3-1

Mon., Oct. 8

1:30 p.m. ET

Houston at Cleveland

TBS

HOU 11-3

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

5 p.m. ET

Colorado at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 3-2 (F/10)

Fri., Oct. 5

4 p.m. ET

Colorado at Milwaukee

FS1

MIL 4-0

Sun., Oct. 7

4:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee at Colorado

MLBN

MIL 6-0

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap

Thurs, Oct. 4

8:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

MLBN

LAD 6-0

Fri., Oct. 5

9:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

FS1

LAD 3-0

Sun., Oct. 7

8 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

FS1

ATL 6-5

Mon, Oct. 8

4:30 p.m. ET

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

FS1

LAD 6-2

American League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Sat., Oct. 13

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Sun., Oct. 14

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Tue., Oct. 16

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Wed., Oct. 17

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 18*

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Sat., Oct. 20*

TBA

ALCS

TBS

Sun., Oct. 21*

TBA

ALCS

TBS

*- if necessary  

National League Championship Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Fri., Oct. 12

TBA

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

Fox or FS1

Sat., Oct. 13

TBA

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

Fox or FS1

Mon., Oct. 15

TBA

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

Fox or FS1

Tue., Oct. 16

TBA

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

Fox or FS1

Wed., Oct. 17*

TBA

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers

Fox or FS1

Fri., Oct. 19*

TBA

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

Fox or FS1

Sat., Oct. 20*

TBA

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

Fox or FS1

*- if necessary  

World Series

DateTimeMatchupTVScore/Recap

Tue., Oct. 23

TBA

Game 1

Fox

Wed., Oct. 24

TBA

Game 2

Fox

Fri., Oct. 26

TBA

Game 3

Fox

Sat., Oct. 27

TBA

Game 4

Fox

Sun., Oct. 28*

TBA

Game 5 

Fox

Tue., Oct. 30*

TBA

Game 6

Fox

Wed., Oct. 31*

TBA

Game 7

Fox

* if necessary

