2019 MLB All-Star Game predictions, odds: Best NL vs. AL Midsummer Classic picks from baseball expert

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game has a tough act to follow. On Monday in the Home Run Derby, Mets rookie Pete Alonso out-slugged Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., smashing a walk-off home run in the finals to win 23-22 and capture a $1 million first place prize. Alonso became just the third rookie to win the Home Run Derby, while Guerrero had 91 homers, the most ever. Now, the 2019 All-Star Game takes center stage from Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will feature the NL vs. AL. Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu will start for the National League, while Justin Verlander will take the hill for the American League. The AL is favored at -120 on the money line, meaning a $120 wager would net $100. The NL is going off at even money in the latest 2019 MLB All-Star Game odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before you enter any 2019 MLB All-Star Game picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson has to say.

Thompson knows that only six Major League Baseball staffs have a combined ERA under 4.00, but four of them reside in the American League: Tampa Bay, Houston, Minnesota and Cleveland. Oakland (4.06) and the New York Yankees (4.18) round out the top 10 in team ERA. The AL has also had the National League's number for years now, winning 24 of the last 31 All-Star Games. One of those ended in a tie.

Offensively, both teams can hit, but the AL All-Star roster is led by Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. Although he is only 27, he will be making his eighth All-Star appearance and is a two-time league MVP. He has held his own against National League pitching so far this season. In 10 interleague games, Trout is 10-for-35 (.286) with one home run, two RBIs and five walks.

But just because the American League has owned the National League of late does not mean it is the best value on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game money line.

The NL comes armed to the MLB All-Star Game 2019 with plenty of firepower. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves has been red-hot against American League teams, going 8-for-25 with a double and five RBIs in interleague play so far this season. His teammate, Freddie Freeman entered the weekend on a tear as well, with hits in five straight games and 23 home runs this season.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is 11-for-24 against American League pitching this season, including two doubles, six homers and 12 RBIs. He logged an impressive a two-homer, five-RBI performance against the crosstown rival White Sox June 19.

NL starting pitcher Ryu is 10-2 with a stellar 1.73 ERA. Since the beginning of May, Ryu has allowed more than one earned run in just two starts.

