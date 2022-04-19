The Los Angeles Dodgers were predicted to be the class of the National League during the 2022 MLB season and, after an early stumble, they've been doing their best to live up to the lofty expectations. Los Angeles has won seven straight contests after losing two of three at Colorado to start the campaign and looks to extend its streak when it hosts the reigning world-champion Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Los Angeles is a -150 money-line favorite in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Atlanta is a +130 underdog.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday evening. Other matchups on Tuesday include the Los Angeles Angels (6-5) visiting the Houston Astros (6-4) for the middle contest of their three-game series and the Oakland Athletics (6-5) hosting the Baltimore Orioles (3-7) for the second game of their four-game set. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which simulated every game on Tuesday's schedule 10,000 times, is taking the Astros (-160) to record their second straight win against the Angels. Los Angeles was without superstar center fielder Mike Trout for the series opener due to a bruised left hand and managed only six hits en route to an 8-3 loss. Houston received a huge effort at the plate from Yordan Alvarez, who went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) allowed just an unearned run and three hits against Miami in his first start of the season but worked only four innings. The 25-year-old left-hander has not fared well versus the Astros in his brief major-league career, going 0-3 with a 9.77 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance. Kyle Tucker is batting just .114 for Houston this season but is 4-for-6 lifetime with two homers and six RBIs against Sandoval.

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Tuesday

