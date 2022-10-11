The next round of the 2022 MLB playoffs gets started Tuesday with the best-of-five NLDS and ALDS. Tuesday features a four-game slate of LDS Game 1s, with Braves vs. Phillies, Astros vs. Mariners, Yankees vs. Guardians and Dodgers vs. Padres on the schedule. These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated over the weekend in the Wild Card Series.
The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and are starting their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series in the books, the playoffs resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
League Division Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|1:07 p.m. ET
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|3:05 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|6:38 p.m. ET
TBS
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|9:37 p.m. ET
|FS1
Wednesday., Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|4:35 p.m. ET
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|8:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|3:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies
|TBD
FS1
Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres
|TBD
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)
|TBD
FS1
Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)
|TBD
FS1
Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians
|TBD
TBS
Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners
|TBD
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
|TBD
TBS
Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.)
|TBD
TBS
Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)
|TBD
FS1
Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)
|TBD
FS1
Monday, Oct. 17
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)
|TBD
TBS
Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)
|TBD
TBS
League Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
NLCS, Game 1
Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
NLCS, Game 2
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 1
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
ALCS, Game 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
NLCS, Game 3
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
NLCS, Game 4
Fox or FS1
ALCS, Game 3
TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23
NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
FS1
NLCS, Game 4
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
FS1
ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 25
NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox and FS1
ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)
TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 26
ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)
TBS
World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox
Wild Card Series (completed)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN