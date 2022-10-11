mlb-bracket-2022-1.png
CBS Sports

The next round of the 2022 MLB playoffs gets started Tuesday with the best-of-five NLDS and ALDS. Tuesday features a four-game slate of LDS Game 1s, with Braves vs. Phillies, Astros vs. Mariners, Yankees vs. Guardians and Dodgers vs. Padres on the schedule. These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated over the weekend in the Wild Card Series.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and are starting their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series in the books, the playoffs resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

mlb-bracket-2022-pads.png
CBS Sports

League Division Series schedule

DateMatchupTimeTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

1:07 p.m. ET

Fox

Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

3:05 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

6:38 p.m. ET

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres9:37 p.m. ET
FS1

Wednesday., Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

4:35 p.m. ET

Fox

Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

8:37 p.m. ET

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

3:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

7:37 p.m. ET

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies

TBD

FS1

Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres

TBD

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)

TBD

FS1

Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)

TBD

FS1

Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians

TBD

TBS

Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners

TBD

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

TBD

TBS

Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBS

Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.)

TBD

FS1

Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.)

TBD

FS1

Monday, Oct. 17

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.)

TBD

TBS

Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.)

TBD

TBS

League Championship Series

DateMatchupTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

NLCS, Game 1

Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 2

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 1

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

NLCS, Game 3

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

NLCS, Game 4

Fox or FS1

ALCS, Game 3

TBS

Sunday, Oct. 23

NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

FS1

NLCS, Game 4

TBS

Monday, Oct. 24

NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

FS1

ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.)

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 25

NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox and FS1

ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.)

TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.)

TBS

World Series

DateMatchupTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5 (if nec.)

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.)

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.)

Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN