The next round of the 2022 MLB playoffs gets started Tuesday with the best-of-five NLDS and ALDS. Tuesday features a four-game slate of LDS Game 1s, with Braves vs. Phillies, Astros vs. Mariners, Yankees vs. Guardians and Dodgers vs. Padres on the schedule. These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated over the weekend in the Wild Card Series.

The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and are starting their postseason journeys in the LDS round on Tuesday. With the Wild Card Series in the books, the playoffs resemble their traditional selves: a best-of-five Division Series and then best-of-seven League Championship Series before the best-of-seven World Series.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

League Division Series schedule



Date Matchup Time TV Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies 1:07 p.m. ET Fox Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners 3:05 p.m. ET TBS Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians 6:38 p.m. ET TBS

Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres 9:37 p.m. ET

FS1 Wednesday., Oct. 12 Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies 4:35 p.m. ET Fox Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres 8:37 p.m. ET FS1 Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners 3:37 p.m. ET TBS Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 14 Game 3: Braves vs. Phillies TBD FS1 Game 3: Dodgers vs. Padres TBD FS1 Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 4: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.) TBD FS1 Game 4: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.) TBD FS1 Game 3: Yankees vs. Guardians TBD TBS Game 3: Astros vs. Mariners TBD TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBD TBS Game 4: Astros vs. Mariners 4 (if nec.) TBD TBS Game 5: Braves vs. Phillies (if nec.) TBD FS1 Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres (if nec.) TBD FS1 Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians (if nec.) TBD TBS Game 5: Astros vs. Mariners (if nec.) TBD TBS

League Championship Series

Date Matchup TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 NLCS, Game 1 Fox or FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 NLCS, Game 2 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 1 TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 ALCS, Game 2 TBS Friday, Oct. 21 NLCS, Game 3 FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 NLCS, Game 4 Fox or FS1 ALCS, Game 3 TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 NLCS, Game 5 (if nec.) FS1 NLCS, Game 4 TBS Monday, Oct. 24 NLCS, Game 6 (if nec.) FS1 ALCS, Game 5 (if nec.) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 NLCS, Game 7 (if nec.) Fox and FS1 ALCS, Game 6 (if nec.) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 ALCS, Game 7 (if nec.) TBS

World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

