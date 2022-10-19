The ALCS is set and the NLCS is underway in the 2022 MLB postseason. The New York Yankees are going to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS after knocking out the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday's ALDS Game 5. It's the third time in six years the two sides will meet for the AL pennant. There are fresh faces in the NLCS, however. The Padres and Phillies started their best-of-seven battle Tuesday night in San Diego. The two lowest seeds in the NL bracket, the Padres and Phillies combined to knock out 100-win teams and division winners to reach this round.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

League Division Series schedule



League Championship Series

Date Matchup Time/Score TV Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1: Phillies at Padres 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2: Phillies at Padres 4:35 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Game 1: TBD at Astros 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 Game 2: TBD at Astros 7:37 p.m. ET TBS Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3: Padres at Phillies 7:37 p.m. ET FS1 Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 3: Astros at TBD 5:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 4: Padres at Phillies 7:45 p.m. ET Fox Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5: Padres at Phillies (if nec.) 2:37 p.m. ET FS1 Game 4: Astros at TBD 7:07 p.m. ET TBS Monday, Oct. 24 Game 5: Astros at TBD (if nec.) 4:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 6: TBD at Astros (if nec.) 6:07 p.m. ET TBS Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.) 8:03 p.m. ET Fox/FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 26 Game 7: TBD at Astros (if nec.) 7:37 p.m. ET TBS

World Series

Date Matchup TV Friday, Oct. 28 Game 1 Fox Saturday, Oct. 29 Game 2 Fox Sunday, Oct. 30 Travel Day Monday, Oct. 31 Game 3 Fox Tuesday., Nov. 1 Game 4 Fox Wednesday, Nov. 2 Game 5 (if nec.) Fox Thursday, Nov. 3 Travel Day Friday, Nov. 4 Game 6 (if nec.) Fox Saturday, Nov. 5 Game 7 (if nec.) Fox

Wild Card Series (completed)

