The ALCS is set and the NLCS is underway in the 2022 MLB postseason. The New York Yankees are going to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS after knocking out the Cleveland Guardians in Tuesday's ALDS Game 5. It's the third time in six years the two sides will meet for the AL pennant. There are fresh faces in the NLCS, however. The Padres and Phillies started their best-of-seven battle Tuesday night in San Diego. The two lowest seeds in the NL bracket, the Padres and Phillies combined to knock out 100-win teams and division winners to reach this round.
These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round last week. With the Wild Card Series and three of the four Division Series in the books, the high stakes best-of-seven League Championship Series will start in San Diego on Tuesday and in Houston on Wednesday. The best-of-seven World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28.
Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.
2022 MLB playoff bracket
League Division Series schedule
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies
|PHI 7, ATL 6
Fox
Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 8, SEA 7
TBS
Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 4, CLE 1
TBS
|
|Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres
|LAD 5, SD 3
|FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies
|ATL 3, PHI 0
Fox
Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13
Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners
|HOU 4, SEA 2
TBS
Friday, Oct. 14
Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians
|CLE 4, NYY 2
TBS
Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI 9, ATL 1
FS1
Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 2, LAD 1
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves
|PHI, 8, ATL 3
FS1
Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros
|HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)
TBS
Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees
|CLE 6, NYY 5
TBS
Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers
|SD 5, LAD 3
FS1
Sunday, Oct. 16
Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees
|NYY 4, CLE 2
TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians
|NYY 5, CLE 1
TBS
League Championship Series
|Date
|Matchup
|Time/Score
|TV
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game 1: Phillies at Padres
|8:03 p.m. ET
FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Game 2: Phillies at Padres
|4:35 p.m. ET
Fox/FS1
Game 1: TBD at Astros
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20
Game 2: TBD at Astros
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 3: Padres at Phillies
|7:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22
Game 3: Astros at TBD
|5:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 4: Padres at Phillies
|7:45 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 23
Game 5: Padres at Phillies (if nec.)
|2:37 p.m. ET
FS1
Game 4: Astros at TBD
|7:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Monday, Oct. 24
Game 5: Astros at TBD (if nec.)
|4:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 6: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)
|8:03 p.m. ET
FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Game 6: TBD at Astros (if nec.)
|6:07 p.m. ET
TBS
Game 7: Phillies at Padres (if nec.)
|8:03 p.m. ET
Fox/FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Game 7: TBD at Astros (if nec.)
|7:37 p.m. ET
TBS
World Series
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 1
Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29
Game 2
Fox
Sunday, Oct. 30
Travel Day
Monday, Oct. 31
Game 3
Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1
Game 4
Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Game 5 (if nec.)
Fox
Thursday, Nov. 3
Travel Day
Friday, Nov. 4
Game 6 (if nec.)
Fox
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 7 (if nec.)
Fox
Wild Card Series (completed)
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME/SCORE
|TV
Friday, Oct. 7
Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 2, TB 1
ESPN
|
Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 6, STL 3
ABC
|
Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 4, TOR 0
ESPN
|
Game 1: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 7, NYM 1
ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays
|CLE 1, TB 0 (15)
ESPN2
|
Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners
|SEA 10, TOR 9
ESPN
|
Game 2: Mets vs. Padres
|NYM 7, SD 3
ESPN
|
Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies
|PHI 2, STL 0
ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 9
Game 3: Mets vs. Padres
|SD 6, NYM 0
ESPN