The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep their season alive when they face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday afternoon. Seattle raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the series opener on Friday and the Mariners pitching staff did their job the rest of the way in a 4-0 final. Right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA) will be on the mound for Toronto, while left-hander Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA) is going to start for Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the -178 money-line favorite (risk $178 to win $100) for this 4:07 p.m. ET first pitch. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5 in the latest Blue Jays vs. Mariners odds.

This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season.

Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Blue Jays money line: Blue Jays -178, Mariners +150

Mariners vs. Blue Jays over/under: 7.5 runs

Mariners vs. Blue Jays run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)

SEA: The Mariners are 45-37 in road games

TOR: The Blue Jays are 47-35 in home games

Why you should back the Mariners

Seattle seems to have Toronto's number, winning six consecutive meetings between these teams. The Mariners set the tone for this series when they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Friday, and they cruised behind a strong effort from their pitching staff. Ray won the American League Cy Young Award with Toronto last season, so he has a chance to eliminate his former team on Saturday.

Ray posted a league-leading 2.84 ERA last year before finishing with a 3.71 ERA this year. He put together a strong outing against Toronto earlier this year, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six in six innings on July 9. Meanwhile, Gausman left his final start of the regular season with a cut on the middle finger of his pitching hand, giving bettors another reason to stay away from Toronto.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto has been too good this season to get bounced in just two playoff games. The Blue Jays might have been shut out on Friday night, but they matched Seattle with seven hits each. Ray has not been nearly as good for Seattle this year as he was for Toronto last year, and now he will face one of the best lineups in baseball. He has struggled in the playoffs during his career, going 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA in three appearances.

Gausman has been outstanding against Seattle in eight career outings, posting a 2.74 ERA. The Mariners have not been in the postseason since 2001, so closing out the series on Saturday will be a major mental hurdle to overcome. Toronto's firepower should be on full display, especially with a starting pitching matchup that is not as strong as it was on Friday.

How to make Mariners vs. Blue Jays picks

