The 2022 MLB playoffs get rolling on Friday and the New York Mets (101-61) are set to host the San Diego Padres (89-73) for Game 1 of their Wild Card Series in the final matchup of the day. New York saw a 10.5-game lead in the NL East disappear as the Atlanta Braves took the division in the final week of the regular season. San Diego, meanwhile, finished 22 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, but the Padres claimed the second wild-card spot ahead of the Phillies. Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA) will start for New York while the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA).

Mets vs. Padres money line: New York -155, San Diego +130

Mets vs. Padres over/under: 6 runs

Mets vs. Padres run line: New York -1.5 (+162)

NYM: The Mets have lost five of their last six postseason games

SD: The Padres are 1-5 in their last six road playoff contests

Why you should back the Mets

Six of the last seven playoff starts for Scherzer have resulted in a win, and the ace didn't slow much late in the 2022 season. He did give up four earned runs in his final start against the Braves, but in the month of September he had a 1.06 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. He'll be backed by a dangerous lineup that includes NL batting champion Jeff McNeil, who finished the season with a .326 ERA.

After a tough 2021 season, Francisco Lindor bounced back in 2022 with a .270 average, 26 home runs, 107 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He helps set the table for slugger Pete Alonso, who had a team-best .518 slugging percentage and 40 home runs. The Mets were one of the most profitable teams to back this season as they returned +866 on the money line. San Diego, meanwhile, was -518 for backers this season.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego received some impressive efforts from its starting pitchers against the Mets in the regular season, including two by Darvish. The five-time All-Star allowed only two hits over seven scoreless innings in a home victory on June 7 and limited the Mets to one run and four hits with nine strikeouts over seven frames on July 22 in a triumph at Citi Field. In eight career starts against New York, Darvish has gone 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA and 0.74 WHIP while registering 58 strikeouts and issuing only nine walks over 52 ⅔ innings. San Diego won the season series against New York 4-2.

The Padres had the fourth-best road mark in the NL this year, finishing at 45-36 after winning five of their final six games away from home. Manny Machado had a superb season at the plate, finishing tied for fourth in the senior circuit with a .298 batting average while hitting 32 homers and driving in 102 runs. San Diego has another dangerous offensive weapon in Juan Soto, who is a proven postseason performer as he had five home runs and 14 RBI in 17 games during Washington's run to the world championship in 2019.

