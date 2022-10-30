mlb-bracket-2022-phi-hou-sd.png
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series is shifting to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays have all been eliminated. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round. The Phillies ousted the Padres in five games in the NLDS, while the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

World Series schedule

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies at Astros

PHI 6, HOU 5 (10)

Fox

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies at Astros

HOU 5, PHI 2

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 30

Travel Day


Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Tuesday., Nov. 1

Game 4: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5: Astros at Phillies

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Thursday, Nov. 3

Travel Day


Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7 (if nec.): Phillies at Astros

8:03 p.m. ET

Fox

League Championship Series (completed)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 1: Phillies at Padres

PHI 2, SD 0

FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Game 2: Phillies at Padres 

SD 8, PHI 5

Fox/FS1


Game 1: Yankees at Astros

HOU 4, NYY 2

TBS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Yankees at Astros

HOU 3, NYY 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Padres at Phillies

PHI 4, SD 2

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 3: Astros at Yankees

HOU 5, NYY 0

TBS


Game 4: Padres at Phillies

PHI 10, SD 6

Fox

Sunday, Oct. 23

Game 5: Padres at Phillies

PHI 4, SD 3

FS1


Game 4: Astros at Yankees

HOU 6, NYY 5

TBS

League Division Series (completed)

DateMatchupTime/ScoreTV

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies

PHI 7, ATL 6

Fox


Game 1: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 8, SEA 7

TBS


Game 1: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 4, CLE 1

TBS


Game 1: Dodgers vs. PadresLAD 5, SD 3FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game 2: Braves vs. Phillies

ATL 3, PHI 0

Fox


Game 2: Dodgers vs. Padres

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Game 2: Astros vs. Mariners

HOU 4, SEA 2

TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Yankees vs. Guardians

CLE 4, NYY 2

TBS


Game 3: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI 9, ATL 1

FS1


Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 2, LAD 1

FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 4: Phillies vs. Braves

PHI, 8, ATL 3

FS1


Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros

HOU 1, SEA 0 (18)

TBS


Game 3: Guardians vs. Yankees

CLE 6, NYY 5

TBS


Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers

SD 5, LAD 3

FS1

Sunday, Oct. 16

Game 4: Guardians vs. Yankees

NYY 4, CLE 2

TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Game 5: Yankees vs. Guardians

NYY 5, CLE 1

TBS

Wild Card Series (completed)

DATEMATCHUPTIME/SCORETV

Friday, Oct. 7

Game 1: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 2, TB 1

ESPN


Game 1: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 6, STL 3

ABC


Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 4, TOR 0

ESPN


Game 1: Mets vs. Padres

SD 7, NYM 1

ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Game 2: Guardians vs. Rays

CLE 1, TB 0 (15)

ESPN2


Game 2: Blue Jays vs. Mariners

SEA 10, TOR 9

ESPN


Game 2: Mets vs. Padres

NYM 7, SD 3

ESPN


Game 2: Cardinals vs. Phillies

PHI 2, STL 0

ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Mets vs. Padres

SD 6, NYM 0

ESPN