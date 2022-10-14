Yankee Stadium showcases an intriguing American League matchup in the 2022 MLB playoffs on Friday afternoon. Leading the best-of-five ALDS matchup by a 1-0 margin, the New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 2 in a game that was moved from Thursday due to weather. New York won the opener on Tuesday by a 4-1 margin. Cleveland will aim to even the series behind 2020 Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, with New York sending Nestor Cortes to the hill.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: Yankees -145, Guardians +122

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 6 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+158)

CLE: The Guardians are 46-36 in road games in 2022

NYY: The Yankees are 58-24 at home this season

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland should be optimistic with Bieber on the mound as he is a three-time All-Star with a Cy Young award in his background. Bieber has elite command, allowing only 1.6 walks per nine innings in 2022, and he posted a 1.04 WHIP with a .613 OPS allowed. Bieber was even better on the road with a 2.65 ERA, and he had a 2.48 ERA in starts after the All-Star break. Cleveland also has a very sound bullpen, ranking No. 2 in the AL in wins above replacement from relievers. Guardians relievers have a 3.05 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning this season.

On offense, Cleveland had the fewest strikeouts in the American League this year, finishing No. 2 in the league in stolen bases and triples. The Guardians were also in the top four of the AL in hits and batting average, with a genuine star in Jose Ramirez in the middle of the attack. Ramirez led the league with 44 doubles, and he blasted 29 home runs with 20 stolen bases and a .514 slugging percentage in 2022.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York's offense is unquestionably elite, but the Yankees also have a stout pitching staff. In Game 2, the Yankees will deploy Cortes at the outset, and he was an All-Star selection in 2022. Cortes posted a 2.44 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 28 starts this season, producing 9.3 strikeouts and issuing only 2.2 walks per nine innings. Cortes held opponents to a paltry .554 OPS for the season, and he produced a sparkling 1.95 ERA in home starts.

New York's bullpen is also strong, leading the AL in ground ball rate and ranking in the top three in wins above replacement and ERA. Cleveland hit the second-fewest home runs in the American League this season, posting bottom-five marks in walks and slugging percentage. On the offensive side, Aaron Judge is in the middle of New York's lineup after a 62-home run season and league-leading marks in myriad categories. With New York also leading the American League in runs scored, home runs, and walks as a team this season, the Yankees are in a comfortable position at home.

