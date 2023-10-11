The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies continue their 2023 NLDS matchup on Wednesday. Citizens Bank Park hosts Game 3 of the best-of-five battle in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Phillies won Game 1 in Atlanta, with the Braves answering in dramatic fashion in Game 2 to even the series. The winner of Game 3 will take clear control of the series, setting up a pivotal situation. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies, while the Braves haven't confirmed a starter as of Wednesday morning, with Bryce Elder or a bullpen game looking like possibilities.

First pitch is at 5:07 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as a -123 favorite (risk $123 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9 in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the second week of the 2023 MLB playoffs 92-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Phillies vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Phillies -126, Braves +104

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 9 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Phillies -1.5 (+158)

ATL: The Braves were 52-29 in regular season road games

PHI: The Phillies were 49-32 in regular season home games

Why you should back the Braves



Atlanta was a juggernaut in the regular season, winning 104 games and cruising to another NL East title. Though the Braves ran into a speed bump to begin the series, the team's potent offense awakened in the back half of Game 2, scoring five runs to overcome a deficit and even the series. That comeback was fueled by two-run home runs by Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud, and Atlanta's offensive power is unmatched. Nine players on the Braves roster hit at least 17 home runs this season, with five players blasting at least 33 home runs.

Atlanta set the modern-day MLB record with a team slugging percentage of .501 in the regular season, and the Braves led the National League in runs scored (947), hits (1543), home runs (307), batting average (.276), on-base percentage (.344), OPS (.845), and total bases (2,803). The Braves are led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, with Acuña blasting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases this season. Olson led the league with 54 home runs, and Atlanta's lineup makes life difficult for any opposing pitching staff.

Why you should back the Phillies

The Phillies have excelled at home, particularly in the postseason, and the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3. Philadelphia's offense is filled with powerful bats, headlined by Bryce Harper, but it could be run prevention that sets the Phillies apart in Game 3. Nola takes the ball for the Phillies, and the former All-Star tossed seven scoreless innings in his first playoff outing against Miami.

Nola averaged 9.4 strikeouts and only 2.1 walks per nine innings in 2023, and he allowed only three earned runs in his final two regular season starts. Nola is comfortable at home, posting a 3.29 ERA in Philadelphia this season, and he can turn the ball over to a strong bullpen. Philadelphia's relief corps has a 2.38 ERA in the postseason, averaging 5.5 strikeouts for every walk. That comes after the Phillies ranked near the top of the league in bullpen ERA (3.58), walks allowed (217 and batting average against (.232) this season.

