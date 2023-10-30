Game 3 of the 2023 World Series arrives on Monday evening at Chase Field. The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers for the first game of the series in Phoenix. Texas opened with a Game 1 win, while Arizona answered with a victory in Game 2. Max Scherzer will start on the mound for the Rangers, with Brandon Pfaadt taking the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks money line: Rangers -110, Diamondbacks -110

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks over/under: 9 runs

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks run line: Rangers -1.5 (+144)

TEX: The Rangers are 48-41 in 2023 road games

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 46-39 in home games

Why you should back the Rangers



Texas has two clear offensive standouts in Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia. Seager has a 1.079 OPS with five doubles and four home runs during the 2023 MLB playoffs, and he has more walks (14) than strikeouts (nine) in that sample. That comes after Seager blasted 33 home runs and 42 doubles in 119 regular season games, and he is joined by Garcia, who is arguably the biggest story of the postseason. The two-time All-Star has three hits and a home run in the series, and Garcia has eight home runs and a .763 slugging percentage in 14 playoff games. Garcia also hit 39 home runs, leading the best offense in the American League this season.

Texas led the AL in hits, walks, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS this season, and the Rangers have an .802 OPS in the playoffs. That comes with 78 runs in 14 games, and Texas has 25 playoff home runs. Texas is also facing an inexperienced starting pitcher in Pfaadt, who has fewer than 100 regular season innings under his belt with a 5.72 ERA and more than two home runs allowed per nine innings. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona is flying high after a big win in Game 2, and the Diamondbacks have 14 runs scored and an .811 OPS in the World Series. The Diamondbacks also lead the league with 21 stolen bases in 14 playoff games, and Arizona has a friendly matchup against the Texas pitching staff. Scherzer has a 9.45 ERA in two playoff appearances, and Texas has a 4.82 ERA in the World Series. The Rangers also have only 45 strikeouts in 57.2 playoff innings, and the Diamondbacks finished in the top two of the NL in triples, stolen bases, and strikeout avoidance during the regular season.

Arizona also appears to have a potent pitching situation for Game 3 behind Pfaadt and a bullpen that is performing well. Pfaadt has a 2.70 ERA in the playoffs, including a 1.86 ERA in the NLCS. Pfaadt has 22 strikeouts and only three walks in the postseason, and Arizona's bullpen maintains a 3.04 ERA in the postseason with opponents producing only a .225 batting average against the Diamondbacks. See which team to back here.

