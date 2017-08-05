A Yankees-Mets trade probably isn't going to happen, even if it makes perfect sense

Right now the two New York baseball teams are in very different places, and their activity prior to last week's trade deadline confirmed it. The New York Yankees added Sonny Gray , Jaime Garcia , Todd Frazier , David Robertson , and Tommy Kahnle in three different trades, while the New York Mets subtracted Lucas Duda and Addison Reed in separate deals. One team bought, the other team sold.

Although the trade deadline has passed, teams can still make deals through the trade waivers process -- here's how that works -- and on paper, the Yankees and Mets sure seem to match up well for a trade. The Yankees really need another bat. They've scored six runs in their last four games and are averaging only 3.91 runs per game since the All-Star break.

One of the primary culprits: Matt Holliday .

#Yankees DH Matt Holliday

First 65 games: .275/.379/.536

Last 23 games: .120/.155/.174 — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYDN) August 5, 2017

Aaron Judge has also slumped in the second half -- he's hitting .174/.333/.348 since the All-Star break -- and the Yankees are without All-Star second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) and breakout player Aaron Hicks (oblique), so they're really short on offense right now. Check out the lineup they ran out there against Corey Kluber on Thursday night:

Kluber's pitching line: 9 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K. Great pitcher against a bad lineup went exactly how you would expect.

The Yankees are very much in the postseason race -- they're three games back in the AL East and 1 1/2 games up on a wild card spot -- though there's an obvious need for offense. Even if Judge snaps out of it, Hicks and Castro won't return until later this month at the earliest, and who knows when Holliday will turn it around. He's 37, and sometimes a slump for a 37-year-old isn't just a slump, you know?

The Mets, meanwhile, still have some trade chips on their roster. In fact, three of the 12 players I singled out as August trade candidates are Mets: Curtis Granderson , Jay Bruce , and Asdrubal Cabrera . Both Granderson and Bruce have already cleared waivers, meaning the Mets can now trade them to any team.

Jay Bruce's no-trade list, from a source: NYY, PHI, MIA, MIN, AZ, OAK, TB, TOR. However, almost certainly would approve trade to contender. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2017

Reported last night that Bruce has cleared waivers. According to sources, so has his #Mets' teammate, Curtis Granderson. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2017

Bruce is hitting .260/.324/.528 with 29 home runs this season while Granderson owns a .223/.330/.446 batting line with 14 homers. Granderson's numbers, however, are being dragged down by a brutal April. He is hitting .260/.383/.534 with 13 of those 14 home runs in 78 games since May 1.

The Yankees' lineup is right-handed heavy at the moment -- Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius are their only regular left-handed hitters -- so adding either Bruce's or Granderson's lefty power bat to the lineup would add some much-needed balance. Bruce fits better because he can play some first base, though at this point, either guy would work as long as the Yankees are willing to take DH at-bats away from Holliday.

Because both Bruce and Granderson are impending fee agents, they shouldn't cost a ton to acquire. Duda, another impending free agent, was traded for a bullpen prospect prior to the deadline. Bruce and Granderson won't fetch more than that, especially if the acquiring team takes on the bulk of their remaining salary.

The Mets dump salary, the Yankees get a bat. Seems like a win-win.

The Mets have no reason to keep Bruce or Granderson. USASTI

The trade fit is obvious. The question is whether the two New York teams will actually get together for a trade. The Yankees reportedly had interest in Duda before the deadline, but the Mets wouldn't agree to a crosstown trade, so he went to the Tampa Bay Rays .

From Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports:

Nobody can blame the Yanks for not getting Lucas Duda, who would have been perfect ("the Mets just wouldn't trade him to us," one Yankees person said).

It's easy to understand why both teams might be a little squeamish about a crosstown trade. The Mets don't want to see one of their players help the Yankees get to the postseason, and the Yankees don't want to see one of their prospects thrive with the Mets in the future. That's the thinking here, and maybe it's unreasonable. If you believe a trade makes you a better team either now or in the future, then why not do it, regardless of trade partner?

Ultimately I think the two general managers, Brian Cashman and Sandy Alderson, would make a trade with each other for that exact reason: because they believe it makes their team better. They're two no-nonsense baseball guys who have won and lost lots of trades over the years. They know the risks. A Yankees-Mets trade figures to be one of those things that gets shot down at the ownership level, not the front office level.

The Yankees and Mets have not made a trade since the Mike Stanton-for-Felix Heredia swap in December 2004, and there's not much reason to believe they will get together for a trade now, especially in the wake of the Duda non-deal. That said, a Bruce or Granderson sure seems to make sense for both clubs. The Mets unload salary and maybe get a prospect, and the Yankees get a bat. Their crosstown rivalry simply may not allow it to happen though.