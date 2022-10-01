New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge swatted his 61st home run of the season Wednesday night and is now tied atop the American League's single-season home run leaderboard with Roger Maris. Maris hit 61 home runs 61 years ago in 1961 while wearing No. 9. Judge of course wears No. 99. There's some neat symmetry in this milestone chase.

The Yankees will host the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon and the weather may be an issue as Hurricane Ian continues to flood the east coast. There is rain in the forecast throughout the day, and because the game has no postseason implications (the Yankees are locked in as the No. 2 seed and the O's have been eliminated), it may not be made up. No decision has been made about the game yet, however.

If the weather holds up and they do play, here's how you can watch Judge attempt to break his tie with Maris on Saturday:

Yankees vs. Orioles streaming info

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: YES | MASN | MLB Network

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free) | MLB.tv (free game of the day)

MLB home run leaderboards

Judge enters Saturday's game tied for seventh on the single-season MLB home run list and tied for first on the American League single-season home run list. Take a look:

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

T7. Aaron Judge, 61, 2022

T7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

9. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Most single-season home runs, American League

T1. Aaron Judge, 61, 2022

T1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

3. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

Scouting report

The Orioles will send right-hander Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA), a June waiver claim from the Washington Nationals, to the mound Saturday. He has never faced Judge. Voth has performed considerably better with the Orioles this year (2.77 ERA in 78 innings) than with the Nationals throughout his career (5.70 ERA in 181 2/3 innings).

Traditionally a fastball/cutter/curveball pitcher, the Orioles have helped Voth add a slider in recent weeks and he's using the pitch more often as he gets comfortable with it. He has excellent spin rates across the board and owns a 0.92 HR/9 with Baltimore. The new version of Voth is a quality arm. Add in the fact Judge has never seen him, and he'll face an uphill battle for No. 62 Saturday.

Judge went 1 for 2 with a single and two walks (one intentional) in Friday's game. He has walked 14 times in his last eight games as teams pitch him carefully, and as pitchers try to avoid being on the wrong end of history.