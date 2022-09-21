Aaron Judge continues his chase of home-run history on Wednesday night as the Yankees host the Pirates. Judge has hit three homers in his last two games and now has 60 home runs on the season. His next blast, No. 61, will tie him with Roger Maris for the most in American League and Yankees single-season history.

Judge hit No. 60 on Tuesday night in the ninth inning, and the homer to left-center field sparked a wild Yankees comeback against Pittsburgh reliever Wil Crowe. Judge is now one of just six players with a 60-homer season in MLB and he moved into a tie with Babe Ruth for eighth-most in a single season.

Can Judge move up the leaderboard on Wednesday night and catch (and, potentially, pass) Roger Maris? Here's what you need to know about the game.

Yankees vs. Pirates streaming info

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv

MLB home run leaderboards

Judge enters Wednesday's game tied for eighth on the single-season MLB home run list and tied for second on the American League single-season home run list. Take a look:

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T8. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Most single-season home runs, American League

1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T2. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T2. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

Scouting report

The Pirates are sending 22-year-old righty Roansy Contreras to the mound as Wednesday's starter. Contreras has appeared in just 19 games in his MLB career so far and has never faced Judge or the Yankees. He's 5-4 with a 3.24 ERA (130 ERA+) with 74 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings this season and has allowed 1.1 home runs per nine innings.

Judge has hit exactly half of his 60 home runs at Yankee Stadium this year and has been on an incredible tear since the start of the month. Judge is hitting .491 with an eye-popping 1.636 OPS and nine home runs in his last 15 games (57 at-bats).