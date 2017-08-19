Albert Pujols ties Sammy Sosa for most home runs by foreign-born player

Pujols clubbed the 609th home run of his career on Friday night

Albert Pujols hit a home run. 

We've been able to say that many, many times about the former Cardinals and current Angels slugger. In fact, this is the 609th time we've gotten to say so in a regular-season MLB game.

Blast No. 609 came on Friday night against the Orioles. It wasn't one of Pujols' usual prodigious, high-and-deep flies. No, it was a low-lining laser: 

Smoked. 

The home run is notable because it moves Pujols into a tie for eight place on the all-time home run list with Sammy Sosa. This also means that Pujols has tied Sosa for the most home runs ever by a foreign-born player (both were born in the Dominican Republic). Pujols will be making that record his own any day now. 

In the meantime, here is the all-time home run leaderboard: 

Player

Career home runs

Barry Bonds

762

Hank Aaron

755

Babe Ruth

714

Alex Rodriguez

696

Willie Mays

660

Ken Griffey Jr.

630

Jim Thome

612

Sammy Sosa

609

Albert Pujols

609

Pujols probably gets past Thome pretty soon and then eyes Ken Griffey Jr. at some point next season. 

