Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates for another season. The Pirates and McCutchen have agreed to a one-year contract worth $5 million, reports MLB.com. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

McCutchen, 37, returned to the Pirates in 2023. He of course began his career in Pittsburgh and played nine years with the team from 2009-17, including winning NL MVP in 2012. The Pirates traded McCutchen to the Giants for a package that included Bryan Reynolds in January 2018. He then bounced to the Yankees, Phillies, and Brewers before returning to the Pirates last year.

With the Pirates this past season, McCutchen authored a .256/.378/.397 batting line with 12 home runs in 112 games and 473 plate appearances while playing almost exclusively DH. His season ended on Sept. 4, when he suffered a partial tear of his left Achilles legging out a double. Here's the injury:

McCutchen did not require surgery and the initial diagnosis said he would be in the walking boot for six weeks. He should be out of the boot now, and the fact the Pirates re-signed him strongly suggests McCutchen's recovery is going well. The original timetable indicates he will be ready for the start of spring training in February.

It should be noted McCutchen is approaching a major career milestone. He is sitting on 299 home runs and will be the 160th member of the 300-homer club with his next long ball. McCutchen's 215 home runs as a Pirate are the fourth most in franchise history behind Hall of Famers Willie Stargell (475), Ralph Kiner (301), and Roberto Clemente (240).

McCutchen figures to again serve as Pittsburgh's primary DH in 2024. Reynolds and Jack Suwinski are locked into outfield spots. Henry Davis could play right field, though Endy Rodríguez's recent elbow surgery could prompt the Pirates to move Davis behind the plate. Davis was drafted No. 1 overall as a catcher in 2021.

The Pirates went 76-86 this past season and it was their best record since going 82-79 in 2018. Pittsburgh has not been to the postseason since 2015.