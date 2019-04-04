Angels vs. Rangers odds: MLB picks, predictions from advanced computer model for April 4

The Los Angeles Angels have their home opener Thursday night when they host the Texas Rangers. Matt Harvey, who was solid last week in his debut for the Angels, will take the mound. The former Mets ace, who signed with L.A. in the offseason, will try to help reverse the fortunes of a team that has lost four straight and won only one game this season. Edinson Volquez gets the nod for Texas, which just took two of three games from the Astros. First pitch from Angel Stadium is set for 10:07 p.m. ET. The Angels are -141 favorites (risk $141 to win $100), with the Rangers fetching +120 (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Angels vs. Rangers odds. Before making your Angels vs. Rangers picks, see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model knows the Harvey (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is in strong form to start the year. In his Angels debut against Oakland, he gave up just two runs on four hits in six innings and allowed only one A's hitter to reach base in the first four frames. Though he received a no-decision, Harvey kept Los Angeles in the game until the bats came alive with four runs in the eighth inning for the team's only win of the season.

But just because the Angels have the edge in starting pitching doesn't guarantee they are the best value on the Angels vs. Rangers money line.

The Rangers' bats have been hot to start the season. Through six games, the Rangers have a .791 OPS, which is second in the AL. They also rank second in slugging (.455). In the last two games, Texas roughed up Houston's top two starters -- Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole -- for two wins.

In addition, the Rangers' much-maligned pitching shut down the Astros' potent bats, allowing just five runs in three games. The team's relievers were particularly effective against Houston, allowing just three runs in 13.1 innings (2.03 ERA).

