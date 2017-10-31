Astros-Dodgers World Series Game 6 lineups: Pederson moves to six hole

Here are the lineups for Game 6, when the Astros try to win it all while the Dodgers fight to stay alive

LOS ANGELES -- Game 6 of the 2017 World Series is set for Tuesday night at 8:20 p.m. ET, which is 5:20 out here in L.A. The Astros hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, so they are looking to close down their first-ever World Series championship. Meantime, the Dodgers are looking to extend this thing to a seventh game. Here's how to watch Game 6

Now onto the lineups. 

Visiting Astros

  1. George Springer, CF
  2. Alex Bregman, 3B
  3. Jose Altuve, 2B
  4. Carlos Correa, SS
  5. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  6. Brian McCann, C
  7. Marwin Gonzalez, LF
  8. Josh Reddick, RF
  9. Justin Verlander, RHP

A.J. Hinch goes back to the lineup he had in Games 1 and 2, with McCann back to sixth after hitting ninth in Houston and Reddick dropping from sixth (again, where he was in Houston) to eighth. It's gotta be something with the pitcher spot ninth instead of having Evan Gattis at DH in the seven-hole. 

Home Dodgers

  1. Chris Taylor, CF
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Justin Turner, 3B
  4. Cody Bellinger, 1B
  5. Yasiel Puig, RF
  6. Joc Pederson, LF
  7. Logan Forsythe, 2B
  8. Austin Barnes, C
  9. Rich Hill, LHP

No huge surprises here against a right-handed starter, as Enrique Hernandez in NL parks has been used to platooning with Pederson in LF. It is interesting to see Dave Roberts plug Pederson into the six-hole ahead of Forsythe, who has hit the ball well this postseason. Keep in mind that Pederson homered off Verlander in Game 2, so it's possible that weighed in on the decision. Remember, Roberts said he loves Pederson against high velocity. 

