Astros hand out World Series rings, will give out more than 1,100 rings in total
The Astros finally have the rings to go with their title
Prior to their Tuesday game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Houston Astros took care of one final piece of business left over from their World Series win last fall over the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's right -- they handed out their championship rings.
Here's a look at the bling itself:
Fittingly, the first Astros player to be given hardware was second baseman and face of the franchise Jose Altuve. Altuve, of course, won the American League MVP Award last fall.
In all, the Astros handed out more than 1,100 World Series rings. Included in that figure? Members of the stadium staff and some franchise legends, like Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, who didn't win one in their careers.
The Astros had Carlos Beltran, a member of last year's championship squad who has since retired, throw out the first pitch. Beltran was credited for helping in the clubhouse.
