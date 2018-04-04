Astros hand out World Series rings, will give out more than 1,100 rings in total

The Astros finally have the rings to go with their title

Prior to their Tuesday game against the Baltimore Orioles, the Houston Astros took care of one final piece of business left over from their World Series win last fall over the Los Angeles Dodgers. That's right -- they handed out their championship rings.

Here's a look at the bling itself:

Fittingly, the first Astros player to be given hardware was second baseman and face of the franchise Jose Altuve. Altuve, of course, won the American League MVP Award last fall.

In all, the Astros handed out more than 1,100 World Series rings. Included in that figure? Members of the stadium staff and some franchise legends, like Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, who didn't win one in their careers.

The Astros had Carlos Beltran, a member of last year's championship squad who has since retired, throw out the first pitch. Beltran was credited for helping in the clubhouse. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES