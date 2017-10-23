Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1 odds: Picks from a red-hot Vegas legend
Kenny White has won 8 of his last 10 MLB Over-Under picks and has a strong play for Game 1
The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers opens Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers are -170 money line favorites, meaning you'd have to wager $170 to win $100. That's up from an open of -155.
The Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, stands at seven, unchanged from where it opened.
Before you bet on Game 1 of the World Series, you'll want to see what Vegas legend Kenny White has to say.
White learned the bookmaking business on his father's knee. By age 24, he was running a sportsbook and at 26 he was setting lines for Vegas' biggest casinos. He's the go-to source on Vegas odds and one of the industry's legends.
He's also nailed eight of his last 10 MLB Over-Under picks, which is no surprise given he's made his living spotting mistakes in Vegas odds. He literally has his pulse on Vegas sports books.
White knows the temperature is going to be in the mid-80s at first pitch with very little humidity in L.A. With that kind of weather, the ball will carry instead of hanging up in the thick night air.
He also knows the Astros led all MLB teams during the regular season with a .282 batting average and 896 runs. And both the Dodgers and Astros were in the top 11 in home runs.
But just because these two red-hot teams will be playing in conditions conducive for the ball to sail doesn't mean World Series Game 1 goes Over.
The game features two aces on the mound: Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel.
Kershaw has allowed just seven earned runs in three playoff starts and had a season ERA of 2.31. He led all MLB pitchers in wins during the regular season with 18, and his 2.31 ERA was better than every hurler except Corey Kluber.
Meanwhile, Keuchel has 25 strikeouts in three post-season starts and an ERA of 2.60 since the beginning of October. He blanked the Yankees over seven innings in Game 1 of the ALCS and punched out 10.
It's no surprise White sees value on the Astros as big underdogs, but what about the Over-Under, which he specializes in?
He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Astros-Dodgers goes Over or Under on Tuesday. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Game 1 of the World Series? And does this game go Over or Under? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Astros-Dodgers Over or Under, and see which side of the total you need to be all over, all from the expert who's blistering hot on MLB total plays.
-
2017 World Series and MVP predictions
Our experts have a unanimous World Series pick
-
Otani's impact on fantasy, video games
Otani's rare ability to hit and pitch will need to be accounted for in realms beyond real...
-
OOTP sees Dodgers winning WS
OOTP's team ran some simulations for us on the 2017 World Series
-
Reddick wanted to play Dodgers over fans
Reddick spent half the 2016 season in L.A. and did not enjoy it
-
Report: Nats want to talk to Martinez
Martinez has spent most of the past decade as Joe Maddon's bench coach, but should be ready...
-
How the 2017 Dodgers were built
The Dodgers have acquired more players through trades than by any other means
Add a Comment