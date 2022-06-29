The short two-game series between the New York Mets (47-28) and the Houston Astros (46-27) ends on Wednesday afternoon. Houston logged a 9-1 victory over New York in Tuesday's affair. The Mets look to defend their home field and split the series 1-1 with a victory on Wednesday. Justin Verlander (9-3, 2.22 ERA) will be starting for the Astros, while Taijuan Walker (6-2, 3.03 ERA) is on the mound for New York.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Houston is the -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while New York is a +120 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Mets vs. Astros picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Astros vs. Mets money line: Houston -140, New York +120

Astros vs. Mets run line: New York +1.5 (-145)

Astros vs. Mets over-under: 8 runs

HOU: The Astros are 4-0 in their last 4 interleague games

NYM: The Mets are 13-3 in their last 16 home games

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez continues to play fantastic ball through the first half of the season. Alvarez has quality athleticism with a nice combination of bat speed, control, and power. The 25-year-old produces runs for Houston's offense with consistency. Alvarez is eighth in the majors in batting average (.321), tied for second in home runs (23), and tied for fifth in RBIs (56). In yesterday's win, Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel owns outstanding hands and bat speed. Gurriel can quickly turn on a pitch and shoot it into the gaps. He plays superb defense in the corner as he's a 2021 Gold Glove Winner. Gurriel currently has six home runs with 21 RBIs. The 38-year-old also logged a two-run home run in his last outing.

Right fielder Starling Marte is an impact player for New York. Marte is a sound defender with good instincts and recovery speed. He has a strong throwing arm and can deliver darts from the outfield. The 33-year-old can produce at the plate with great athleticism and hand-eye coordination. Marte is hitting .284 along with seven home runs and 36 RBIs. On June 28, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Brandon Nimmo is another talented outfielder with hitting upside. Nimmo is a great athlete who is able to cover plenty of ground in center field. The 29-year-old's plate presence is smooth with good pitch recognition skills and awareness of the strike zone. He has a batting average of .279 with five homers and 24 RBIs. Nimmo is also currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

