Astros vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 World Series Game 5 picks, predictions from advanced projection model

Teams looking to move one step closer to a World Series championship meet in Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Sunday when the Washington Nationals host the Houston Astros. The Nationals (93-69), who placed second in the NL East, four games behind the Atlanta Braves, are 54-34 at home this season, while the Astros (107-55), who won the AL West, are 51-37 on the road in 2019. The game is scheduled to start at 8:07 p.m. ET from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Houston leads the all-time series 246-209, including the playoffs, and have a 117-110 edge on the road against the Nationals' franchise. Houston is -222 on the money line, meaning a $222 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 7.5 in the latest Astros vs. Nationals odds.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 World Series up over $800 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season.

The model has dialed in on Astros vs. Nationals.

The model knows the Astros have had a lot of success since A.J. Hinch took over as manager. Houston is 508-349, including 27-20 in the playoffs, under the fifth-year mentor. The Astros have won 100 or more games in each of the past three seasons and have reached the World Series for the second time in three years. Since 2000, the Astros have had 12 winning seasons, including five in a row.

Second baseman Jose Altuve continues to be Houston's catalyst, and is 8-for-20 with three doubles in the series. Altuve, who was the ALCS MVP, is 23-for-63 (.365) with six doubles, five homers and eight RBIs in 15 postseason games, and has a 24-game on-base streak in the playoffs, fifth-best in postseason history.

But just because Houston has been on a roll the past two games does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Nationals money line.

That's because the Nationals had massive success against Houston's starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in their Game 1 victory. Washington compiled eight hits and five earned runs against Cole in Tuesday's 5-4 win. And while Washington's right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer (neck) has been scratched from the starting lineup, Sunday's starter Joe Ross has proven to be a capable pitcher for the Nationals. In fact, Ross has allowed one earned run or less in seven of his last nine appearances.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who hit .319 during the regular season, appears to be back on track after slumping to begin the series. Rendon went 2-for-4 in Game 4. He has at least one hit in nine of the past 10 games, going 13-for-36 with five doubles, one homer and eight RBIs during that stretch. Prior to the series, Rendon had faced the Astros in seven previous games, going 13-for-29 with seven doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

So who wins Game 5 of Astros vs. Nationals?