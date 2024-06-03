The Milwaukee Brewers are on a five-game winning streak and they'll square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound and he has the eighth-best ERA (2.32) in baseball this season, but the Brewers enter averaging 7.6 runs per game over their last five contests. Should daily Fantasy baseball players spend up to use Wheeler in MLB DFS lineups? How does Wheeler taking the mound change how you view Brewers' options in the MLB DFS player pool such as Willy Adames and Christian Yelich when making MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

With only eight games on Monday's MLB schedule, there are limited ways for daily Fantasy baseball players to form an MLB DFS strategy. Tylor Megill pitches for the Mets after throwing seven shutout innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday, so how should you feel about using him in MLB DFS lineups against the Nationals? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Freeman went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored, returning 15.2 points on FanDuel and 13 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 3. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz at $4,500 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings. De La Cruz is in a 0-for-14 slump, but he's one of the most electrifying players in baseball and has proved that throughout his first 157 games in the majors. De La Cruz had 35 stolen bases over 98 games last season and already has 32 stolen bases over 59 games this year as he leads the league in swiped bags. The 22-year-old has risen his on-base percentage to .329 and OPS to .743 from his rookie campaign with nine home runs this year compared to 13 last year despite playing nearly half as many games so far this year.

De La Cruz has been one of the top prospects since signing as an international free agent with the Reds in 2018. He played in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game and that season, he became the first minor league player since George Springer in 2013 to hit .300 with at least 25 home runs and 40 stolen bases. The Reds are set to begin a three-game series at Coors Field and De La Cruz is 6-for-12 with four runs scored over three career games against the Rockies.

McClure is also stacking De La Cruz with third baseman/first baseman Jeimer Candelario ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Candelario has multiple hits in back-to-back contests as the Reds travel to hitter's friendly Coors Field. The switch-hitter is 1-for-3 over his career against Rockies probable starter Ryan Feltner and the RHP allowed seven runs (five earned) over 4 1/3 innings in his last start on Tuesday.

Feltner has a 5.31 ERA over four home starts this season and opposing hitters are batting .309 off him at Coors Field this year. He has a career 6.72 ERA over 18 games (17 starts) at Coors Field as he's in the middle of his third full career season. Candelario, a nine-year veteran, certainly has the experience over Feltner at 27 years old and McClure sees this as a strong Reds stack for MLB DFS lineups at Coors Field on Monday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 3, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.