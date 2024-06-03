It'll be a busy summer for retired manager Jim Leyland. Not only is the 79-year-old former skipper being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the Tigers announced on Monday that they will be retiring his No. 10 on Aug. 3. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be July 21, so he'll be honored both times within just a few weeks.

Detroit was the last managerial spot for Leyland. He managed the Pirates from 1986-96, winning his division three straight times, 1990-92, before the ballclub started a decades-long streak of losing seasons. He then managed the Marlins for two seasons, winning the 1997 World Series while at the helm. He had a one-year stop in Colorado in 1999 and then returned to managing with the Tigers in 2006.

In his eight seasons with the Tigers, he was 700-597, taking two AL pennants and three division titles. He took over a 71-91 team and led them to 95 games in his first season. They took down the Yankees, 3-1, in the ALDS and then swept the A's in the ALCS to make the Tigers' first World Series since 1984.

Leyland retired with the organization in great shape, too, as he stepped down after three straight AL Central titles. They would win the division the next season as well.

Leyland has also been honored in the Pirates Hall of Fame.

In all, Leyland's 1,769 wins ranks 18th in MLB history. Beyond any numbers, though, Leyland has long been one of the most respected people in baseball. Kudos to him for the well-earned summer of honors.