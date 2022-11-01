The delayed start of the MLB season already pushed the 2022 World Series into November. Now, with the Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies series tied at 1-1, Game 3 of the Fall Classic 2022 will be played on Tuesday night, one day later than it was originally scheduled, due to rain in Philadelphia. Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 2.45 ERA in playoffs) remains the Game 3 starter for Houston. But Philadelphia will now turn to lefty Ranger Suarez (1-0, 1.86 ERA) after originally planning to start Noah Syndergaard in Game 3.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Caesars Sportsbook lists Houston as the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Phillies odds. Philadelphia is the +105 underdog and the over/under for total runs is set at 8.

Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Phillies money line: Astros -125, Phillies +105

Astros vs. Phillies over/under: 8 runs

Astros vs. Phillies run line: Astros -1.5 (+140)

HOU: The Astros are 16-5 with one day off between games in 2022

PHI: The Phillies are 11-9 with one day off between games in 2022

Why you should back the Astros



Houston has been in control for a majority of the innings played in this series thus far, with a fierce rally from the Phillies in Game 1 keeping the Astros from taking both games in Houston. A forearm injury held McCullers out of the World Series last year and then sidelined him early this season. He's been great since returning, however, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA.

Houston's lineup is one of the best in baseball and the Astros have six regulars with an OPS higher than .830 in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Third baseman Alex Bregman leads the way with a .997 OPS and he is tied for the team lead in postseason home runs (3) and RBI (9). Bregman, Yuli Gurriel and Jeremy Pena all have a dozen or more hits in the postseason, and though his numbers haven't been huge thus far, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has the potential to change any game with one swing.

Why you should back the Phillies

The extra day certainly could play to Philadelphia's advantage. Suarez is the No. 3 starter for the Phillies and likely would've started on Monday night had he not been needed out of the bullpen in Game 1 last Friday. He only threw 11 pitches in that outing and he hasn't had a full start since Oct. 21, so he should be fresh for this one. He's been great in the 2022 MLB playoffs, giving up just two earned runs in 9.2 inning pitched.

Bryce Harper has been arguably the best hitter in the postseason, posting a .392 average with five home runs and 11 RBI. Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber all have at least three home runs in the playoffs as well, so Philadelphia has plenty of ways to manufacture runs against a tough Astros staff.

