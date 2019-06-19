Astros vs. Reds odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 19 from model on 40-22 roll

The Houston Astros look to salvage the final game of an interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. The Astros (48-26), first in the AL West standings, have lost three in a row and four of their last six. The Reds (33-38), fourth in the NL Central, have won three straight. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 12:35 p.m. ET, and Cincinnati has won six of the last eight games in the series. The latest Astros vs. Reds odds show Houston favored at -184 on the money line (risk $184 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Astros vs. Reds picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.67 ERA) gets the start for Houston, a squad that is 21-15 on the road this season. He has double-digit strikeouts in eight of his 15 starts this year and leads the American League with 140 strikeouts. He leads the majors with 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings. In his last four starts, he is 2-0 with a 2.52 ERA.

Left fielder Michael Brantley has a three-game hitting streak, going 5-for-11 with a double and an RBI, while third baseman Yuli Gurriel has hits in six of the last seven games. He is 10-for-28 with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs during that stretch. The Astros are also set to get 2017 MVP Jose Altuve (hamstring) off the injured list on Wednesday, giving an already potent lineup another formidable weapon.

But just because Houston is getting healthier does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Reds have had plenty of success against the Astros through the years. Cincinnati is 444-401 all-time against Houston, including a 236-183 mark in games played in Cincinnati. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-7, 4.33 ERA) gets the start for the Reds. He went 4 1/3 innings his last start against Texas, his shortest start of the season. However, he has lasted at least five innings in his 12 other starts. For the season, he has walked 17, while striking out 73. He has a WHIP of 1.25.

First baseman Joey Votto has been red-hot, hitting in eight of the last 10 games, including a 2-for-4 performance on Tuesday. Right fielder Jesse Winker has also been swinging a hot bat, going 5-for-11 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the past three games.

