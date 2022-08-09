As trade deadline acquisitions report to their new teams, there are teams busy making room for them on their respective rosters. That can mean some notable departures, and that was indeed the case last week in Philadelphia and Boston. Specifically, the Phillies released shortstop Didi Gregorius, and the Red Sox parted ways with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley, however, on Tuesday landed with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. The Jays are in need of additional outfield depth after George Springer was recently placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Gregorius, 32, had been in his third season with Philly. He enjoyed a productive abbreviated 2020 season after signing with the Phillies as a free agent, but since the start of the 2021 season he's managed to hit just .210/.267/.345 in 166 games. This season, he's been even worse as his OPS+ dipped to 60. The Phillies' recent trade acquisitions of Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh plus the activation Kyle Gibson (bereavement list) and Jean Segura (injured list) created the roster crunch of which Gregorius was a casualty. Moving forward, Segura should be the Phils' primary second baseman, while rookie Bryson Stott figures to slide over to shortstop. Gregorius is owed the remainder of his $15.25 million salary for 2022.

Gregorius across parts of 11 big-league seasons has tallied 134 home runs; almost 9,000 defensive innings at shortstop; and a WAR of 17.8.

In Boston, Bradley Jr. saw his time there end thanks to a second straight season of extreme offensive struggles. The 32-year-old Bradley still profiles as a plus defensive outfielder, but the cratered production at the plate -- a 44 OPS+ since the start of last season -- has overwhelmed any other considerations. He's owed the balance of an $11 million salary for this season. The Red Sox's deadline addition of Tommy Pham may have led to the decision to cut ties with Bradley, who not long ago ceded his center-field job to Jarren Duran.

Bradley for his career boasts one All-Star appearance, a Gold Glove, and a WAR of 17.3.