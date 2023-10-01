The Toronto Blue Jays clinched a playoff berth on Saturday when the Mariners lost to the Texas Rangers (TEX 6, SEA 1). Toronto will be making consecutive trips to the postseason for the first time since 2015-16 and the second time since winning the 1992 and 1993 World Series.

The Blue Jays were led this season by the left side of their infield. Shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman each tallied more than four Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's estimates. They also came into this final series having combined for a total of 36 home runs, 124 RBI, and nine stolen bases.

Despite a disastrous season from right-hander Alek Manoah, the Blue Jays' rotation proved to be formidable. Kevin Gausman is certain to receive some Cy Young Award consideration, while Chris Bassitt, José Berríos, Yusei Kikuchi, and Hyun Jin Ryu all pitched at above-average levels.

The Blue Jays can also credit some nifty offseason work for their success. Winter additions Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho, and the aforementioned Bassitt entered Saturday totaling more than 12 Wins Above Replacement, again according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Coincidentally, the Blue Jays are expected to open their playoffs with a three-game Wild Card Series against the Rays. With the loss on Saturday, the Blue Jays are now 6-6 against the Rays this regular season, with one more head-to-head game remaining.