The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Robinson Canó from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash, multiple outlets covering both teams report. Given that the Mets originally released Canó back in May, they'll continue to pay the overwhelming majority of his salary, so we can expect the dollar amount changing hands here is relatively low.

Canó, 39, has had quite the journey the last few seasons. He was traded from the Mariners to the Mets before the 2019 season. In 2021, he was suspended all year after failing his second career PED test. In 12 games with the Mets this season, he hit .195/.233/.268, leading to his release on May 8. The Padres signed him five days later, but after just 12 games -- during which he went 3-for-33 with 10 strikeouts -- he was designated for assignment. Cano opted to pursue free agency instead of accepting an assignment to the minors, but he went unsigned and ended up with El Paso, the Padres' Triple-A affiliate.

In 21 games for El Paso, Canó hit .333/.375/.479 with five doubles, three triples and 20 RBI.

It'll be interesting to see how the Braves deploy Canó. Orlando Arcia has been filling in at second base for the injured Ozzie Albies, and Canó, a lefty-swinger, could be a platoon partner there. It's also possible he'd see some at-bats at designated hitter or simply be a bench bat.

Regardless, the Braves are 1 1/2 games behind the Mets in the NL East and the two teams start a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday. Seeing Canó take meaningful plate appearances there would be pretty funny.