The Atlanta Braves placed star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the injured list on Saturday because of wrist inflammation. According to Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves have backdated the assignment to earlier in the week with the hope Acuna is able to return next weekend.

As late as Friday afternoon, the Braves were optimistic that Acuna would be able to avoid the IL and rejoin the lineup as early as Monday. After subsequent examinations, the Braves determined he would require a longer absence. Because Acuna had not played since leaving Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves were able to wait a day before making a move and without extending his required stay on the shelf.

Acuna, 22, has hit .258/.372/.515 (136 OPS+) with four home runs and a steal in 78 plate appearances this season.

During Acuna's absence, the Braves have deployed an outfield of Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, and Nick Markakis, with Marcell Ozuna serving as the club's designated hitter. Although the Braves could have brought up one of their top outfield prospects, like Cristian Pache or Drew Waters, they instead chose to activate reliever Chad Sobotka as their corresponding move.

As a result, the Braves will be functioning with a three-player bench that includes backup catcher Tyler Flowers and reserve infielders Adeiny Hechavarria and Charlie Culberson.

The Braves have been hit hard by injuries this year. Acuna joins a group of injured Braves that includes Ozzie Albies, Cole Hamels, and Opening Day starter Mike Soroka, who is out for the season. Nonetheless, the Braves entered play on Saturday night with an 11-10 record, or two games back in the National League East behind their current opponents, the surprising Miami Marlins.

The Braves will complete their three-game series against the Marlins on Sunday before hosting the Washington Nationals for a three-game series.